Neil Magny reportedly just booked his 39th octagon appearance, taking on the Ukrainian fighter Daniil Donchenko at UFC Vegas 125 in January 2027.

Longevity is rare in mixed martial arts, yet Neil Magny keeps showing up to welcome the next wave of welterweight talent. The longtime UFC staple is set to make his 39th octagon appearance on Saturday, Jan. 23, squaring off against surging Ukrainian prospect Daniil Donchenko at UFC Vegas 125 at the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, according to multiple reports.

When Magny steps into the cage, he will break his tie with Donald Cerrone for the third-most bouts in UFC history, trailing only Jim Miller (48) and Andrei Arlovski (42). The 39-year-old American already owns the promotional records for most welterweight appearances (38) and most welterweight victories (25). Despite more than a decade of high-level mileage since debuting in 2013, Magny (32-15 MMA, 25-13 UFC) remains a stubborn gatekeeper at 170 pounds. He has won three of his past four outings, most recently stopping Ramiz Brahimaj via second-round TKO at UFC 330 in August.

A Classic Veteran-vs.-Prospect Clash

Standing across from him will be Donchenko (16-2 MMA, 4-0 UFC), a 25-year-old striker who has wasted little time making noise since winning Season 33 of "The Ultimate Fighter." After stopping Rodrigo Sezinando in the first round of the TUF 33 finale in September 2025, Donchenko put together a flawless 3-0 campaign in 2026. He earned unanimous decision wins over veteran Alex Morono in February and Punahele Soriano in September, sandwiching a second-round knockout of Theodor Berggren in June.