RAF co-founder Chad Bronstein has confirmed the matchup between Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan.

On Saturday, both men picked up quick wins at RAF 15 in Chicago. Arman Tsarukyan pinned former UFC 155-pound champion Anthony Pettis in 45 seconds to defend his middleweight crossover title. He then laid down the gauntlet to Henry Cejudo, saying, "Bring this little boy here, I'll do the same." Later that night, "Triple C" defeated Song Yadong by technical fall, 11-0, to keep his lightweight crossover belt and accepted Tsarukyan's callout.



Following their wins, Bronstein announced the matchup at the post-fight press conference.

Henry Cejudo and Arman Tsarukyan Argue Over Weight

Even though the matchup is confirmed, the weight is still up for debate. Henry Cejudo holds the RAF title at 155 pounds, while Tsarukyan is the champion at 175, so the Olympic gold medalist suggested that they meet in the middle. He also claims that the Armenian wants it at 169 pounds. He said:



"The real way to do it is let's cut it in half. 165. That's how you make it fair. But if he wants those extra four pounds, I will find a way to win."



Cejudo's idea of meeting halfway seems fair, as both men would have to move away from the weights they won their titles at. Even so, a 165-pound limit would favor Tsarukyan, who usually competes at 155 in the UFC, while Cejudo has never fought above 135 pounds in his MMA career.



That said, Cejudo is a 2008 Olympic gold medalist with far more experience in wrestling overall, but the size gap and Tsarukyan's experience in RAF could prove too much for him. The Armenian is 10-1 in the company and has already wrestled 11 times this year, while "Triple C" has only four matches under his belt.