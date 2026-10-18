Merab Dvalishvili is confident he and his longtime friend and training partner Aljamain Sterling can become undisputed UFC champions again.

A day before UFC 333 fight week begins, the Georgian thanked his team and training partners and also predicted he will recapture the bantamweight throne, whereas "Funk Master" will become a two-division UFC champion. Dvalishvili said:

"The Machine" lost his strap to "No Mercy" last year at UFC 323 by unanimous decision after a five-round war, but this time, after proper recovery, rehabilitation, and ample rest, he believes he’s going to knock Yan out.

Dvalishvili will have an opportunity to recapture the strap this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 333 when he and current and two-time bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan meet for the third time inside the octagon.

“I'm very grateful for all my brothers and teammates and training partners. They are helping me, and I'm grateful for them. Whatever they need, I'll do anything for them too. The good thing is also Aljo has a fight right after me too, and we're both going to win. Aljo's going to win his belt in his new weight class. We will be back. We will be back. Life is good.”

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below:

Merab Dvalishvili’s Friend Sterling Wants to Fight for UFC Featherweight Gold in 2027

Aljamain Sterling has enjoyed a strong run since moving up to featherweight. The former UFC bantamweight champion has picked up wins over Brian Ortega, Calvin Kattar, and Youssef Zalal. "Funk Master" will lock horns with the surging Kevin Vallejos next at UFC Qatar.

At 37, Sterling believes he still has what it takes to finish young and dangerous contenders like Vallejos. During a recent interview, Sterling told Ariel Helwani that once he finishes "El Chino," he wants to fight featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski, potentially next year. He said:

"I really think I can finish this kid ... Early February 2027, Volk might want to be in a position where he's itching and wants to get back."

Check out Aljamain Sterling's comments below: