Current and two-time UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has named two 145-pound contenders whom he is willing to face if he gets his hand raised later this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

"The Great" told MMA Junkie that once he successfully defends his belt at UFC 333 , he is game to take on Team Fighting Nerds' Jean Silva or former bantamweight titleholder Aljamain Sterling, who is also chasing two-division glory.

In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, "The Great" once again weighed in on why he wants to fight lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje and also discussed why he believes the UFC brass might give him another shot at becoming a two-division champion. After that, Volkanovski discussed who deserves a title shot after Evloev.

"You've got . You got . They are both in pretty much the exact same position. Whether they're fighting soon, I don't know. I haven't really seen if anyone's fighting soon. But yeah, they're probably the ones that stick stand out the most right now."

Silva most recently knocked out Jose Miguel Delgado and declared himself champion, although he doesn't have the strap. Sterling, on the other hand, will fight knockout artist Kevin Vallejos later this year, and if he wins, "Funk Master" wants to challenge "The Great" potentially early next year.

Alexander Volkanovski Speaks About Retirement: “Don’t Want To Be Here for Another 10 Fights”

In the same interview, Alexander Volkanovski also admitted he does not have 10 fights left in him. Although he is not thinking about retirement yet, if things go horribly wrong at UFC 333, the 38-year-old might hang up his gloves. He added:

"Yeah, exactly, man. I mean, I'm just a very self-aware and honest person. Like, I will have these conversations. But don't be surprised if I'm here for another free fight. You know what I mean? Like that's just how I am. I mentioned it even before my last fight."

"You know, if things get terribly wrong, that's it. Like, but here we are straight away. Not straight away, but here I am fighting, and there's no plan to retire. But we're not silly, and we're not going to be delusional and act like it's not, you know, I've got another 10 fights left in me. Like, I just don't want to be here for another 10 fights. Maybe a few more, though, or maybe a couple. We'll see."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below: