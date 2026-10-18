Former UFC title challenger and current MMA coach Thiago Alves has been training Movsar Evloev for the Alexander Volkanovski matchup at UFC 333.

On the UFC 333 Countdown video posted to the UFC's official YouTube channel, Russia's Movsar Evloev was shown training at the world-renowned American Top Team (ATT) gym in Florida. Additionally, former UFC welterweight title challenger Thiago Alves was seen coaching the Ingushetia-born fighter.

Evloev and Volkanovski will headline UFC 333 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 24. Heading into the title matchup, Evloev's coach Thiago Alves has sent a seemingly assertive, albeit respectful, warning to the featherweight kingpin.

Movsar Evloev is on the cusp of his maiden UFC world title matchup, as he's set to take on reigning UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Alves, who's earned praise for his work as a striking coach at ATT, serves as part of Evloev's coaching team. The Brazilian MMA veteran -- who extensively competed in the UFC and fought as a bare-knuckle boxer in the BKFC as well -- was all praise for Alexander Volkanovski.

Acknowledging the threat that the champion poses to Evloev, Alves stated, "Volkanovski is one of the greatest, pound-for-pound best fighters to ever fight in the UFC. Volkanovski is somebody that you have to prepare for everything because he can do it all. He can strike. He can wrestle. He can grapple."

That said, Alves warned that his student is going to dominate Volkanovski regardless. He said, "So we gotta make sure that we're ready for everything, but we are going to impose our will."

Thiago Alves foresees a changing of the guard in Alexander Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev at UFC 333

For years, Movsar Evloev has been touted as a potential UFC champion. The 20-0 undefeated mixed martial artist is viewed as one of the most skilled grapplers at 145 pounds and, at 32 years of age, is believed to be in his athletic prime.

Alves seemed to reference the same -- also apparently hinting at the hypothesis that the 38-year-old Alexander Volkanovski is likely in the twilight of his athletic career. Signaling that a change in the featherweight division's kingship is on the horizon, he noted:

"Movsar is going to show the new breed of MMA, the changing of the guard. It's his time. I think his being too physical, too young, too strong, and too skilled as well. We're going to go right up to him (Alexander Volkanovski), and we're going to take the belt from him. My prediction is us winning by domination."

Moreover, "Pitbull" indicated that the UFC 333 event will witness the coronation of a new UFC featherweight kingpin, Movsar Evloev.

Watch Thiago Alves's warning regarding Movsar Evloev to Alexander Volkanovski below (*comments at the 10:30-minute mark of the video):