Renato Moicano explained to Ariel Helwani why he dismissed Tom Nolan's 'hero' praise during their UFC press conference.

Renato Moicano has never been one to filter his thoughts, and his recent post-fight comments prove he is still as brutally honest as they come.

Following a frustrating loss to rising prospect Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 at the Meta Apex, the 37-year-old Brazilian lightweight addressed pre-fight remarks from Nolan, who had publicly referred to Moicano as one of his MMA heroes. Rather than taking the compliment to heart, Moicano shut down the praise entirely during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.

"Just to hear that makes me sick bro, f*ck him bro. No f*cking compliments bro, that's not real life, people say that for the camera," Moicano said. "I'm not Charles Oliveira, I'm not Khabib. Let's be honest, I'm a journeyman."