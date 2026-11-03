Renato Moicano Rejects "Hero" Tag from Tom Nolan: "I’m Not Charles Oliveira, I’m Not Khabib"
Renato Moicano explained to Ariel Helwani why he dismissed Tom Nolan's 'hero' praise during their UFC press conference.
Renato Moicano has never been one to filter his thoughts, and his recent post-fight comments prove he is still as brutally honest as they come.
Following a frustrating loss to rising prospect Tom Nolan in the main event of UFC Vegas 123 at the Meta Apex, the 37-year-old Brazilian lightweight addressed pre-fight remarks from Nolan, who had publicly referred to Moicano as one of his MMA heroes. Rather than taking the compliment to heart, Moicano shut down the praise entirely during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show.
"Just to hear that makes me sick bro, f*ck him bro. No f*cking compliments bro, that's not real life, people say that for the camera," Moicano said. "I'm not Charles Oliveira, I'm not Khabib. Let's be honest, I'm a journeyman."
A Crossroads in the Lightweight Division
Moicano's blunt self-assessment highlights his cynical perspective on combat sports pleasantries. While Nolan credited Moicano's lengthy tenure, the Brazilian holds a 21-8-1 career record and prefers to keep things grounded in reality rather than accepting flattery.
The loss to Nolan was particularly bitter for Moicano. After landing takedowns and taking Nolan's back in the second round, a controversial referee stand-up by Dan Miragliotta reset the action on the feet, paving the way for Nolan's third-round TKO victory. Sitting at a critical junction in his career, Moicano revealed that he plans to walk away from mixed martial arts altogether once he finishes the remaining three fights on his current UFC contract. Whether he can bounce back before hanging up the gloves remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Moicano will keep it real until the very end.