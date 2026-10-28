NEW Renato Moicano Backs Charles Oliveira on the BMF Title Debate Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Charles Oliveira Imago

Renato Moicano backs Charles Oliveira amid criticism of his BMF title win over Max Holloway, reigniting debate over fighting style and entertainment.

From This Article 1 . Moicano Defends Oliveira’s Approach Against Holloway

Charles Oliveira received immense criticism after beating Max Holloway for the BMF title, primarily due to relying on his grappling to dominate Holloway at UFC 326. However, Renato Moicano came out, siding with Oliveira amid the major criticism, stating that he believes fighters should not have to compromise their approach to win the coveted belt. The Brazilian believes that the idea of the BMF championship should not force fighters to abandon their most powerful assets and strengths simply in the pursuit of an entertaining fight. Moicano Defends Oliveira’s Approach Against Holloway While speaking to Red Corner MMA, Moicano stated that he fully supported Oliveira's decision to focus on winning rather than trading strikes simply because the BMF title was on the line. "If you want to lose brain cells over a belt, go ahead," he expressed. He believes that the belt might go to whoever is the toughest; however, it also pushes for a certain style of fight.

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Moicano's argument reflects a fundamental question about the championship: does the belt reward the toughest fighter, or does it require a particular style of fighting? Oliveira answered the question inside the Octagon on March 7, 2026, when he faced defending champion Holloway in the main event of UFC 326 in Las Vegas. The former lightweight champion repeatedly took his opponent down and controlled him on the ground. All three judges scored the five-round contest 50-45 for Oliveira. He claimed the BMF title by unanimous decision. His grappling neutralized much of Holloway’s celebrated striking, but the tactical performance disappointed some fans who expected an all-out striking war. The BMF Belt Debate Continues Since its introduction in 2019, the BMF has quickly become associated with fighters willing to deliver memorable, high-intensity performances. Some of the previous titleholders include Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje, and Holloway, whose knockout of Gaethje at UFC 300 became one of the belt’s defining moments. However, the championship does not replace the sport’s rules or require fighters to use a particular discipline. Oliveira’s victory demonstrated how effective grappling can be against an elite striker, even if it did not satisfy everyone watching. Oliveira has also defended his approach publicly, arguing that fighters should use their complete skill sets rather than risk losing by trying to entertain spectators. Moicano’s support reinforces that argument: winning remains the primary objective in professional MMA, regardless of the belt at stake.