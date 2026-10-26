Jorge Masvidal defends Charles Oliveira amid criticism over his UFC 326 BMF title win against Max Holloway, explaining why the Brazilian’s victory impressed him.

While some questioned his approach, former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has defended Oliveira, explaining why the victory was particularly impressive.

However, in his most recent fight, he captured the BMF title by dethroning Max Holloway at UFC 326 via decision back in March. Many have criticized his performance, as he controlled Holloway for more than 20 minutes and dominated him on the ground rather than exchanging a striking bloodfest, which fans expect in BMF fights.

Charles Oliveira is one of the most entertaining fighters on the UFC roster, and time and time again he has delivered some of the most exciting fights.

Jorge Masvidal explains why Charles Oliveira’s win over Max Holloway impressed him despite criticism

In a recent episode of the ‘Double Coverage Podcast’, Masvidal was asked for his thoughts on Oliveira's performance against Holloway and how he won the BMF belt. The former UFC star admitted he would have preferred to see more striking, but also highlighted the significance of the Brazilian overcoming an opponent who had beaten him before.

He also emphasized that winning at the highest level matters more than entertaining fans.

“Obviously, I would have liked to see more striking elbows, knees, kicks, but a win is a win, especially at the highest level. I literally, as I famously say, I bet the house on Max for that fight. Max made him quit before. For Olivera to come back in there and find a way to win was so impressive to me. Even if it wasn't the most exciting, but that he was able to beat the guy that had made him quit was super duper impressive,” Masvidal said.

Check out Jorge Masvidal’s comments below:





The criticisms have grown heavily in the past few weeks as Oliveira’s BMF title defense bout has been officially announced. He is set to defend the belt against former featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes, who is moving up in weight class. The fight is headlining UFC 335 on December 12, 2026, at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise (Las Vegas), Nevada.

Oliveira is not letting the criticism affect him ahead of his first BMF title defense, and he has responded.

Charles Oliveira hits back at criticism of his BMF title win

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, Oliveira made it clear that he believes winning decisively should matter more than meeting fans’ expectations of what a BMF title bout should look like. The Brazilian acknowledged the criticism surrounding his grappling-heavy approach, but he stands by his strategy and the result. He also suggested that he does not want the BMF title to dictate how he fights.

“I made Max look like nothing, both standing and on the ground. My best punches landed, my best kicks landed, and every takedown I went for, I got him down. My ground control was 100 percent. ‘Oh, but the BMF fight is about going there and breaking each other up.’ Then, honestly, brother, here’s the belt. Take it somewhere else. That belt is not for me,” Oliveira responded.