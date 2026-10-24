A former featherweight champion has called for respect for reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski ahead of UFC 333.

Max Holloway has faced Alexander Volkanovski more times than any other UFC contender. The pair have fought three times, with Volkanovski winning all three bouts.

Given Evloev’s resume, many fans and critics believe Volkanovski will face a tough challenge inside the octagon. Some have even suggested that ‘The Great’ could suffer a defeat. However, one of Volkanovski’s former opponents does not share that view.

Volkanovski is set to defend his 145-pound title against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev (20-0), who holds a perfect 10-0 record in the UFC.

Having faced Volkanovski up close, Holloway is well placed to assess the champion’s skills. And he certainly isn’t underestimating him.

"I think this is a great matchup for . A lot of people keep talking about Movsar's wrestling. He fought Islam twice... Alexander Volkanovski is just a different animal,” Holloway said while breaking down the fight on his YouTube channel.

Holloway also predicted how Volkanovski will beat Evloev and demanded respect for his name.

“I really think people are sleeping on Alex. Alex is just so smart. I'm going Volk here with a decision. I think the world is gonna see. You guys gotta put a little more respect on Volkanovski's name,” Holloway added.

Volkanovski vs. Evloev Got Heated

The champion and the challenger exchanged words online. Earlier, the Russian star had won all of his fights via a decision in the UFC and claimed to score his first-ever finish in the UFC 333 headliner.

However, Volkanovski responded, saying Evloev cannot outwork him in the fight. As a result, Evloev vowed to take the fight to a distance and win via a unanimous decision.

Volkanovski replied to the challenger, predicting a finish in Abu Dhabi this Saturday.

“Trying to out grapple me for 25 minutes, I can't see it. if he thinks he can beat me by decision or thinks he can outgrapple me, I'm sure he's going to try. We'll see. I think I get my hand raised, and I think I can do it in pretty wild fashion. I believe I can get a finish. I think I can do it inside the five. He's saying maybe he wants to win the decision. I'm saying I'll finish him inside the five rounds for sure.” Volkanovski said.

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