The UFC featherweight champion reveals his team’s grueling tradition that leaves newcomers vomiting in the gym.

“After I finish my rounds, the boys have a challenge. Every time there’s new boys to fight week, we do a challenge. It’s usually quite strenuous. It’s a pretty crazy challenge. We get people spewing. We’ve had people pulling hammies. We’ve had it all happen. Someone’s going to spew,” the featherweight champion said.

The incident took place during the challenge, in which they were pushing themselves to the limit on an aero cycle. The teammates rushed over and helped the participant. Volkanovski explained the brutal challenges further in the video.

In a recent YouTube video, Alexander Volkanovski showed an intense challenge between his teammates, during which one participant passed out.

Alexander Volkanovski was training at Freestyle Fighting Gym in Australia, preparing for his third title defense this weekend.

Volkanovski vs. Movsar Evloev

The 38-year-old will defend his UFC title against undefeated contender Movsar Evloev (20-0) in the main event of UFC 333. The fight is scheduled to take place on October 24 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.

With the title on the line, Volkanovski is set to pull off his ninth victory in a UFC title fight, which would make him the first featherweight in UFC history to achieve the feat, surpassing Jose Aldo’s record of eight.

Evloev holds a perfect 10-0 record in the UFC. The Russian contender uses relentless wrestling pressure to wear down his opponents and is known for his exceptional cardio.

Adding to fans’ excitement, Evloev, who had previously expressed a desire to secure his first finish in the UFC, has now vowed to beat Volkanovski across all five rounds. His comments came after the champion stated that he could not be outworked in the matchup.

Interestingly, Volkanovski is game for the challenge. In response, he predicted a finish.

“Trying to out grapple me for 25 minutes, I can't see it. if he thinks he can beat me by decision or thinks he can outgrapple me, I'm sure he's going to try. We'll see. I think I get my hand raised, and I think I can do it in pretty wild fashion. I believe I can get a finish. I think I can do it inside the five. He's saying maybe he wants to win the decision. I'm saying I'll finish him inside the five rounds for sure.” Volkanovski said.



Watch the video below: