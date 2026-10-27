Charles Oliveira Reveals His True Fight Night Mindset

Charles Oliveira says he only thinks about one thing when he walks out to the octagon, and it isn’t his opponent.

“In reality, when I’m walking to the Octagon, I’m only thinking about my family. I want to take the pressure, you know, I want to look at my daughter’s smile, my son’s smile, the good moments I’m having, you know?”

On the way to the cage, Charles Oliveira focuses on the good things in his life, like his daughter’s and son’s smiles. He said:

"Do Bronx” spoke about his fight-night mindset in a recent interview with Full Violence. The former lightweight champ and current BMF titleholder said that thinking about his family is how he handles the pressure of fight night.

Once the cage door closes, he believes any nerves or distractions will stop him from performing. So he stays happy and calm, and lets himself be who he is:

“I don’t want to think about many things. Because when you close the cage that you’re in, if you have a bit of nervousness, if you have a bit of, you know, something that’s going to get in the way, you don’t deliver anything, you know? And then like, I’m happy, I’m calm, I just want to be me. When I’m myself in the cage, good things happen, you know? It’s very natural, you know? It’s very natural.”

Charles Oliveira Fought own Fight Against Max Holloway

Oliveira fought Max Holloway for the BMF title at UFC 326 in March. Almost 11 years after they first fought. Holloway was a fan favourite, and most people expected a striking war. However, Oliveira didn’t give him one. He took “Blessed” down in every round, keeping him there for most of the 25 minutes and won by unanimous decision with 50-45 on all three scorecards.

However, not everyone appreciated that fight. The decision drew boos mixed in with the cheers. Oliveira has said he won’t change how he fights because of critics.

Charles Oliveira Defends BMF Title Against Diego Lopes at UFC 335

The 37-year-old now puts the BMF title on the line against Diego Lopes in the UFC 335 main event on Dec. 12 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Lopes, who lost both of his featherweight title shots to Alexander Volkanovski, is now moving up to lightweight for this fight. Lopes wants a war and has told MMA Fighting he’s looking to “see who goes down first.”

Oliveira, though, said he’s going in with “absolutely no pressure” and has no interest in standing and trading just to give fans a show, and if the masses want, he’s ready to give away the BMF belt, as that cannot dictate how he will fight.