The former bantamweight champion believes his knockout win over Aljamain Sterling is the reason the latter is against his chances of getting a title shot.

During an appearance on the Beyond Me You Podcast with Michael Bisping and Paul Felder, Sean O’Malley brought up his knockout win over Aljamain Sterling while taking a dig at his former rival.

‘Suga’ is pushing for a title shot against current champion Petr Yan, setting up a potential fan-favourite rematch. However, Sterling doesn't seem to agree with O’Malley getting the next opportunity, and the former champion has an answer for him.

Sean O’Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling via knockout to capture the bantamweight title in 2023. However, their rivalry is far from over.

“The only person that I’ve seen say it shouldn’t be me is Aljamain Sterling. No, that’s not because I knocked him out August 19th, 2023, in Boston to steal his belt. That’s not why he thinks that. I don’t know why. I couldn’t tell you why, but he said that’s not why,” he said.

“So Aljo’s the only one that thinks I don’t deserve it. I had a point, but then I was like, I’ve got to throw shade at Aljo, and then I forgot where I was going with it,” O’Malley added.

Sterling was quick to respond to the comments on X, writing, “Lol, cool. I came into this sport on merit. Not hand outs. To each his own. Cheers, Suga tits.”

Sterling Wants a Rematch, but O’Malley Has His Eyes on Petr Yan

Aljamain Sterling wants to avenge his loss to O’Malley and has hinted at his interest in a rematch through a post on X.

However, the former bantamweight champion has moved up to featherweight now and wants the rematch to take place in that division.

‘Suga’, meanwhile, is focused on a potential title fight against Petr Yan. He believes he has done enough to earn the next shot at the belt.

Another contender, Song Yadong, is also considered a worthy challenger by many. However, O’Malley has made a case for himself by pointing to his win over Yadong in January.

Moreover, O’Malley holds a controversial decision win against Yan in 2022. Given their history and the debate surrounding their first encounter, a rematch could be an intriguing matchup for the UFC to make.