Merab Dvalishvili has explained where his corner went wrong at UFC 323, when he lost his title to Petr Yan.

Merab Dvalishvili has opened up about what his corner got wrong during his UFC 323 title loss to Petr Yan. Last year, after three successful title defenses, "The Machine" was looking to become the first champion in the history of the promotion to record four defenses in just 12 months and ran in back with Yan in December.



Although Sean O’Malley, Cory Sandhagen, and Umar Nurmagomedov had a hard time countering Dvalishvili's relentless pressure, Yan found a way to excel in every department at UFC 323. The Russian fighter scored five out of nine takedowns while Dvalishvili managed to take down Yan just 2/29 times.

Yan also outlanded Dvalishvili in significant strikes, broke his nose, and repeatedly targeted his body with hard kicks and combinations. In the midst of the chaos, Dvalishvili’s corner gave him one piece of advice that confused the Georgian even more.

Merab Dvalishvili Says Corner Confused Him at UFC 323

Merab Dvalishvili, in a recent clip, said his corner told him to attack Petr Yan’s body at UFC 323. However, the 35-year-old hadn't worked on the same during training camp, which left him even more confused inside the octagon. About that, he said: