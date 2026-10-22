December 4, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA: MERAB DVALISHVILI (20-4) of Tbilisi, Georgia (L) and PETR YAN (19-5) of Yekaterinburg, Sverdlovsk Oblast, Russia (R) face off during UFC 323 press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Las Vegas USA - ZUMAo117 20251204_zsp_o117_058 Copyright: xMikaelxOnax

T.J. Dillashaw believes wrestling defense and body strikes will decide the highly anticipated UFC 333 trilogy title fight between Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili.

T.J. Dillashaw, a former bantamweight champion who knows the division’s styles, has zeroed in on the factor most likely to tip the scales this time.

Yan tied the series at UFC 323 , defending 27 of Dvalishvili’s 29 takedown attempts to win back the bantamweight belt by unanimous decision. The champion enters the fight at 20-5, while the challenger stands at 21-5.

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili split their first two meetings and now face each other again in the UFC 333 co-main event at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. Dvalishvili won the first fight by unanimous decision in March 2023, using constant wrestling pressure to attempt a UFC -record 49 takedowns.

T.J. Dillashaw’s Trilogy Blueprint for Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili

The former two-time UFC bantamweight champion believes the reigning titleholder solved his rival's style in their rematch. T.J. Dillashaw noted that Yan's takedown defense drained the challenger's energy.

Speaking with Mike Bohn on MMAJunkie, he explained that a grappler who repeatedly misses takedowns cannot match the stamina of the fighter defending them. Dillashaw also highlighted the Georgian's four title fights in 2025 as a potential factor. For the trilogy, he wants the Russian champion to focus heavily on the body.

"Yan's path to victory is continuing to dig that body. He was really good with the jab. He was really good with his left kick from southpaw," Dillashaw said. "I would like to see Yan work the body even more than he did the second fight. Even more."

Still, he does not give the champion the advantage. He wants the top-ranked contender to attack the midsection just as often and use his high-pace cardio to do it. Because the challenger struggled to maintain control after securing takedowns in the second fight, Dillashaw wants him to use wrestling to set up strikes rather than force the finish.

"He can use him getting in on the body as much as Yan did to him, if not more. He's got the cardio to do it," Dillashaw added. "Using those 40 attempts as a feint. Using those 40 attempts as a jab. Those takedowns are just as effective as throwing out a jab to keep you out of rhythm.”

T.J. Dillashaw Picks Petr Yan over Merab Dvalishvili

After overcoming a difficult three-fight losing streak earlier in his career, Yan completely turned his momentum around. He put together a dominant three-fight winning streak that culminated in him reclaiming the undisputed bantamweight crown. Dillashaw believes the champion's recent victory completely shifted the psychological dynamic of the rivalry.

"I think he had all the answers, and that confidence builds," Dillashaw said. "He's had some losses, but those losses were (weird). His losses are minuscule losses, and then that last fight, I think just builds so much confidence that he has what it takes."

He still expects a "banger of a fight" because Dvalishvili does not slow down. If Dillashaw is right, the outcome depends on who lands body strikes first and who maintains their stamina through the fifth round.