Petr Yan reveals his son will walk him out at UFC 333 and jokes he might listen to his advice over coach Kayrat during fight week.

“He will just walk me out; he will feel the fight week, he gives me energy, he does somersaults, he enjoys it and takes my mind off the fight,” Yan said, according to Red Corner MMA.

Speaking during UFC 333 media day, Yan revealed that his son would walk him out before the fight and help him stay relaxed as he prepares for another high-stakes appearance inside the Octagon.

As Petr Yan approached UFC 333, he had a special source of motivation: his son. The former UFC bantamweight champion revealed that while his son will not be in his corner during the fight, he will play an important role throughout fight week in Abu Dhabi.

Yan’s Son Helps Him Take His Mind Off Fighting

The championship competition week brings athletes through an intense period of training, which tests their abilities to manage stress. Yan finds that his time with his son creates a perfect break from his demanding training schedule and the mounting excitement about his upcoming fight.

Rather than placing his son in the corner, Yan plans to keep him involved in a more personal role, allowing him to experience the atmosphere while providing emotional support.

"My son won't be in my corner due to his age, but he will walk out with me."

The Russian fighter revealed his son began giving him fight advice, which created a brief moment of humor during media day.

Yan Jokes About Taking His Son’s Advice

Yan joked that his son’s suggestions might eventually earn him more attention than those of his coach, Kayrat.

“His tips are right on point, so when he starts giving advice during the fight, I might start listening to him more than coach Kayrat,” Yan added.

The comment appeared as a joke, but it revealed the strong connection between the previous champion and his son during their preparation for UFC 333. The official corner team will not include

Yan's son, but his appearance at the walkout and throughout fight week seems to create a powerful motivational effect. Yan prepares for his upcoming competition while his family activities help him find equilibrium between his professional fighting requirements and his personal life.