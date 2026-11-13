Caio Borralho and Yousri Belgaroui had an interesting faceoff at presser ahead of their fight at UFC 334.

They got a little too carried away during their verbal altercation, using NSFW language to ridicule each other. Later, during the face-off segment, Yousri Belgaroui imitated shooting Caio Borraho.

Ahead of the fight, they came face to face at the UFC 334 presser on Thursday , where they traded verbal jabs and tried to get under each other’s skin.

No. 5-ranked middleweight contender Caio Borralho will face surging unranked striker Yousri Belgaroui on the main card of UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night

Borraho went with the act and mocked Belgaroui by pretending to fall in slow motion as if the imaginary bullet actually hit him.

Dana White found the segment hilarious and burst into laughter. The UFC CEO then said, “That was actually f**king good.”

With an 8-1 record inside the Octagon and ranked No. 5 in the UFC’s middleweight division, Caoi wanted to go up against some of his division’s top-ranked contenders like Khamzat Chimaev and Dricus du Plessis.

He wasn't very pleased when UFC booked him against Yousri, who isn’t even ranked among the division's top 15 contenders.

Why Caio Borralho Accepted a Fight Against Yousri Belgaroui

But speaking on his YouTube channel a few weeks ago, Caio said that he addressed why he accepted the match.

Caio said he was initially unsure whether the UFC was trying to test him or whether the matchup was a mistake. However, after speaking with his manager, he decided to accept the fight.

The reason he accepted the fight was that he wanted to stay active. Staying inactive has hurt him before. He had been out for 13 months before facing Nassourdine Imavov, and has now been inactive for eight months.

Therefore, although he sees the booking as questionable, he is willing to fight because staying active matters more to him.