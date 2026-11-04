Top middleweight contender Caio Borralho dismisses Yousri Belgaroui’s ground game ahead of their high-stakes battle at UFC 334 in Madison Square Garden.

" is the only thing he can do. In a Jiu-Jitsu match, he wouldn't last a minute with me. He's going to use his weapons, but I'm going there to fight MMA. To bring a style that he may have never faced before inside this organization."

He isn't losing sleep as he heads into UFC 334 against former kickboxing star Yousri Belgaroui, the Brazilian middleweight contender. With extreme confidence in his skill set, Borralho is just returning after recovering from rib surgery. He went ahead and took aim at Belgaroui's one-dimensional background, arguing that the striking specialist lacks the complete arsenal that is required to survive elite MMA.

Caio "The Natural" Borralho is supremely psyched over his upcoming battle inside Madison Square Garden.

Exposing the Striking Specialist

Borralho isn't wasting time worrying about his victory. For him, the math is simple.

While Belgaroui might be bringing his elite kickboxing skills to the Octagon, Borralho plans on testing the Tunisian-Dutch fighter in the grappling world. With an incredible 18-2 professional record featuring high-level Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt credentials, "The Natural" claims Belgaroui's takedown defense and ground game will crumble under high pressure.

Instead of going into a pure kickboxing duel, Borralho wants to force a complete MMA fight.

Staying Active on the Road to Gold

Of course, for a top contender like Borralho, accepting the matchup against an unranked, fierce contender like Belgaroui carries immense risk. That said, Borralho refuses to wait like a sitting duck, waiting for top-five opponents to clear up.

His desire and drive to maintain momentum towards the middleweight title forces Borralho to see UFC 334 as the perfect opportunity to demonstrate his finish-master pedigree. So, if his predictions hold true inside MSG, fans can expect nothing short of a grueling grappling masterclass.