Jorge Masvidal reacts to losing $200k on Josh Hokit, slams judging and eye-poke inaction at UFC 334

The Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit fight (top and bottom left) piqued the interest of UFC legend Jorge Masvidal (right).

UFC icon Jorge Masvidal has opened up about losing a mammoth $200k over Josh Hokit's loss to Ciryl Gane at UFC 334.

The UFC's inaugural BMF champion lauded his wrestling and cardio, in addition to touting him as a future champion.

Earlier this year, Jorge Masvidal heaped praise on American heavyweight mixed martial artist Josh Hokit , who boasted an unblemished MMA record at the time.

Jorge Masvidal has issued his response to losing $200k on his bet on Josh Hokit. The latter suffered a loss against Ciryl Gane at UFC 334, which, Masvidal states, has cost him $200k.

On that note, during a recent edition of the Deep Waters podcast on UFC on Paramount+, Masvidal noted that he bet $200k on "The Incredible Hok" to emerge victorious against Ciryl Gane.

Well, Hokit ended up suffering a unanimous decision defeat at the hands of Gane, who thereby retained his UFC heavyweight championship in the headlining matchup of UFC 334 on November 14.

Jorge Masvidal reacts to losing bet, sounds off on judges and eye poke in Ciryl Gane fight at UFC 334

Ciryl Gane has been under fire for several months, particularly owing to the eye pokes he landed in his NC (No Contest) against Tom Aspinall last year and back-of-the-head strikes he hit Alex Pereira with this June.

Aspinall, Pereira, and some of Gane's other past opponents as well have condemned his actions, alleging that it's a disturbing pattern of illegal moves in his fights.

On Full Send MMA, Masvidal has now addressed Gane's win over Hokit and slammed the three official judges' verdict on the fight. For context, Judge Adrian Castro, Judge Sal D'Amato, and Judge Chris Lee scored the fight 48-47 each in favor of Gane, handing him the unanimous decision victory.

Masvidal stated, "Man, if you don't f**king know, Hokit got robbed like a 7-Eleven Memorial Weekend in f**king Miami. Robbed the f**k out of my boy, bro. So I lost 200,000."

That said, Masvidal indicated that both heavyweights put on an incredible display of skill and will. "Gamebred" praised Gane for improving his wrestling, learning from past experiences where opponents had out-grappled him. The veteran fighter implied that "Bon Gamin" also showcased composure and rallied after weathering Hokit's relentless pressure in the early going.

He also gave props to Hokit for the pace he brought against the heavyweight kingpin. Masvidal seemed to acknowledge that Gane adjusted well later in the fight, albeit he also pointed out that Hokit still kept a decent pace even when the Frenchman got a second wind.

Moreover, around the 5:00-minute mark of the video below, Masvidal took aim at the judges, asserting, "This sh** is f**king crazy, though. They've straight up robbed Hokit."

Masvidal, around the video's 8:45-minute mark, questioned what the judges' scoring criteria truly are. He signaled that it's unclear whether they reward forward-moving aggressive fighting like Hokit did or Gane's sharp counter-striking while moving backward.

The American fighter of Cuban descent further called out the supposed inaction on the eye poke Gane landed in the first round. He highlighted that it was followed by several strikes that he landed on Hokit, with the latter complaining about the poke.

Certain sections of the MMA community underscored that Referee Marc Goddard, who officiated the fight, ought to have deducted a point from Gane for the eye poke. Masvidal, on his part, said, "And why wasn't nothing done about the f**king eye poke?"

Masvidal appeared to clarify that he wasn't casting aspersions on Gane but simply underlining some of the key happenings from the fight.

Watch Jorge Masvidal discuss his disagreements with the judging and more in Josh Hokit vs. Ciryl Gane below (*comments at the 0:03-minute mark of the video below):