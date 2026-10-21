Former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov may have finally squashed their beef and are at last friends.

Earlier today, after Merab Dvalishvili landed in Abu Dhabi for UFC 333, he called his close friend and training partner Aljamain Sterling, asking "Funk Master" if he could train at Khabib Nurmagomedov's gym this week. Aljo quickly reminded Dvalishvili about the bad blood with Umar. However, surprisingly, "The Machine" told Sterling that he's "good with Umar now."

Why did Merab Dvalishvili hate "spoiled" Umar Nurmagomedov?

When Merab Dvalishvili was the UFC bantamweight champion, he made the first defense of his title against Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC 311. At the time, the Georgia believed Umar did not deserve a title shot but was fast-tracked to one because he is Khabib's cousin.

Dvalisvhili beat Umar at UFC 311 by unanimous decison. After the loss, which was also Umar's first pro-MMA loss, the Russian said he broke his hand during the fight, which contributed to his subpar performance.

He wanted to run it back with "The Machine" and called the latter out numerous times, but Dvalishvili always rejected the idea. Earlier this year, after Dvalishvili trashed Umar at a RAF presser, Umar's training partner/friend confronted Dvalishvili, and during the altercation, the 35-year-old slapped Umar's friend.

Previously, Dvalishvili also said that he respects all Russian fighters but has problems with Umar and the latter's manager, Rizvan Magomedov.

But now, things appear sorted between the former bantamweight titleholder and his ex-opponent.

Merab Dvalishvili will complete his trilogy with current and two-time UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan this weekend in the co-main event of UFC 333.

If Dvalishvili reclaims the strap, he wants to lock horns with Song Yadong next, who most recently became the first fighter to send Umar Nurmagomedov to the shadow realm.

Merab Dvalishvili's Reaction to Umar Nurmagomedov Being Flatlined at UFC Shanghai

Following Umar Nurmagomedov’s brutal knockout loss at UFC Shanghai, many in the MMA community criticized him and took the chance to mock him. However, Merab Dvalishvili didn't join in, despite the bad blood between the two. While reacting to Umar's loss to Yadong, "The Machine" said:

“I saw Umar lose like that. I wasn’t happy because I never wish for anyone to lose or get knocked out like that.”

Check out Merab Dvalishvili's comments below: