Norma Dumont took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that she'd be pursuing a boxing career starting in 2027:

Earlier Tuesday, Dumont posted on Instagram to announce that she'd be leaving the UFC after 13 appearances. During her announcement, she revealed that a renewal of her contract with the promotion would have been improbable in any event.

This served as Dumont's second defeat in succession. Although her contract didn't lapse with the Sept. 26 defeat to Ailin Perez, that fight inside the Octagon would prove to spell the end of her tenure.

Norma Dumont (13-4 MMA, 9-4 UFC ) has fought her last bout inside the Octagon. On Sept. 26 inside the Meta Apex in Enterprise, NV, she versed Ailin Perez (14-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC.) After 15 minutes of action, Perez got her hand raised in victory.

"Even before my last fight, when I still had three fights remaining, I already had information that the UFC probably wouldn't renew my contract once those fights were over," Norma Dumont began, translated from Portugese. "I had already been told that the UFC wouldn't renew it after my final two fights, either."

Norma Dumont Goes From the Octagon to the Ring

While Norma Dumont's UFC tenure is now complete, she isn't retiring from the world of combat sports entirely. The 17-fight veteran of MMA says that she'll next be fighting inside the squared circle of boxing and hopes to set foot inside the ring at some point in the new year.

"We were approached by a major boxing promotion, which I have to admit is more appealing to me at the moment since I've never had a boxing match," she continued. "It's a major event, which is incredible."

Norma Dumont Looking to Raise a Family, Door Not Shut on MMA Return

Dumont's rationale behind calling time on her MMA career is a simple one: The former UFC women's bantamweight fighter wishes to raise children in the near future, and even then, she might not be done inside the cage quite yet.

"There's another MMA organization offering a title fight," Dumont said. "Financially, both options make the move worthwhile. I have to admit that I'm leaning a little more toward boxing. I think it'll be a really cool transition, an incredible opportunity."

Norma Dumont didn't reveal a particular opponent for her possible boxing debut. Only time wiill tell how she fares inside the ring or if she returns to MMA in the future.