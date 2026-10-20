Sean O'Malley believes Merab Dvalishvili is making a severe mistake ahead of his UFC Abu Dhabi title fight against Petr Yan with his arrival date.

Flying across the globe right before stepping into the Octagon is a dangerous game, and former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley thinks Merab Dvalishvili is playing with fire. With Dvalishvili scheduled to face rival Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi, reports surfaced that the Georgian fighter plans to land in the United Arab Emirates just six days before fight night. For O’Malley, taking such a short runway to acclimate is a recipe for trouble.

Speaking on his podcast alongside head coach Tim Welch, O'Malley was brutally honest about the logistical gamble. Shifting across multiple time zones to compete in the Middle East is notoriously brutal on an athlete's body, especially when trying to maintain peak conditioning and make weight. O'Malley experienced the extreme jet lag firsthand when he flew out to fight Yan at UFC 280 in October 2022.

The Danger of Jet Lag in Abu Dhabi

During that 2022 trip, O'Malley's team took zero chances. They traveled to Abu Dhabi three weeks ahead of fight night to reset their sleep cycles, get comfortable in the heat, and eliminate any lingering fatigue. O'Malley credited that early arrival for helping him stay sharp in his close split-decision win over Yan, which moved his UFC record to 16-1 at the time.