Sean O’Malley Cautions Merab Dvalishvili Over Late Abu Dhabi Arrival: “Bad Idea”
Sean O'Malley believes Merab Dvalishvili is making a severe mistake ahead of his UFC Abu Dhabi title fight against Petr Yan with his arrival date.
Flying across the globe right before stepping into the Octagon is a dangerous game, and former bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley thinks Merab Dvalishvili is playing with fire. With Dvalishvili scheduled to face rival Petr Yan in Abu Dhabi, reports surfaced that the Georgian fighter plans to land in the United Arab Emirates just six days before fight night. For O’Malley, taking such a short runway to acclimate is a recipe for trouble.
Speaking on his podcast alongside head coach Tim Welch, O'Malley was brutally honest about the logistical gamble. Shifting across multiple time zones to compete in the Middle East is notoriously brutal on an athlete's body, especially when trying to maintain peak conditioning and make weight. O'Malley experienced the extreme jet lag firsthand when he flew out to fight Yan at UFC 280 in October 2022.
The Danger of Jet Lag in Abu Dhabi
During that 2022 trip, O'Malley's team took zero chances. They traveled to Abu Dhabi three weeks ahead of fight night to reset their sleep cycles, get comfortable in the heat, and eliminate any lingering fatigue. O'Malley credited that early arrival for helping him stay sharp in his close split-decision win over Yan, which moved his UFC record to 16-1 at the time.
"When we fought Petr Yan, we went out three weeks before the fight," O'Malley said. "I'm thankful we did that because the time zone was f*cked up."
While Dvalishvili is famous for his legendary gas tank and non-stop pace, severe body-clock disruption can sap even the most conditioned athlete. To make matters trickier, Yan is well-accustomed to fighting and training in the region, often spending time in Thailand and arriving early for Middle Eastern cards.
If Dvalishvili arrives sluggish or struggles to sleep during fight week, it could impact the relentless wrestling style that makes him so effective. Dvalishvili may very well power through the exhaustion, but as O'Malley learned from experience, underestimating the Abu Dhabi time zone is a risk no fighter should take lightly.