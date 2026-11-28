Manel Kape is supremely confident of a victory over Joshua Van at UFC 336 and doesn't think highly of the reigning flyweight champion's skills.

Over the past year, Kape and Van have been trading insults on social media and in interviews. It appears their rivalry isn't simmering down anytime soon, with Kape dismissing Van's skills in the cage.

Kape and Van are set to throw down in a flyweight title fight at UFC 336 in January in Toronto. While Kape is coming off a third-round knockout win over Kyoji Horiguchi at UFC Vegas 119 in June and is on a four-fight win streak, Van successfully defended the flyweight title in a rematch against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 331 in September and is on a whopping eight-fight win streak.

Manel Kape is supremely confident of a victory over Joshua Van at UFC 336 and doesn't think highly of the reigning flyweight champion's skills.

Manel Kape Brutally dismisses Joshua Van's Fighting Skills Ahead of UFC 336

In an interview with MMA Fighting, Manel Kape shared his thoughts on Joshua Van's skill set and claimed that there was nothing he couldn't do better than the 25-year-old fighter. While Kape admitted that Van had improved in some ways, he claimed that it was the "end of the road" for 'The Fearless' and said:

"The kid has been improving, but I say it’s the end of the road. I can’t wait to put my hands on him.”

Dismissing Van's striking compared to his own, Kape continued:

"It’s good. It’s not bad... But in terms of the striking, in terms of the levels, this is sometimes an insult to me. You cannot compare me and him. This is a big insult. We are on different levels. My level is above him. And for me, he’s just regular. Regular striker, regular fighter. And that’s it... Whatever Joshua Van does, I do 10 times bette. 10,000 better. That’s the kind of levels I’m talking."

Catch Manel Kape's comments below:

Manel Kape Issues Bold Prediction for Joshua Van Flyweight Title Fight at UFC 336

In an interview with Mike Bohn, Manel Kape shared his prediction for his fight against Joshua Van at UFC 336 and claimed that he'd manhandle the reigning flyweight champion. Calling Van his "son," the 33-year-old said:

"Of course, I'm going to take this kid home, you know. I'm going to take him home, slap him, smack him, and then January 30, body, head, body, head, drop him and make him sleep."

When asked if he had sized up Van during their face-off earlier in November, Kape replied:

"It's my son. There is no size up. I know the way it is, the way he fights. And I'm going to handle him very quickly."

Check out Manel Kape's comments below: