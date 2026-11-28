UFC analyst Alan Jouban believes that Israel Adesanya has his back against the wall heading into his fight against Shara Magomedov.

Given that Adesanya hasn't gotten his hand raised in the cage since his rematch win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 in April 2023, the fact that this will be his first fight after parting ways with his longtime City Kickboxing team, and the ongoing geopolitical conflict around the host country, it's hardly a surprise that Jouban is worried about Adesanya being overwhelmed by pressure.

Adesanya is set to face Magomedov in a five-round middleweight showdown at UFC Riyadh on Dec.5 and will aim to stop his four-fight losing slide. The Nigerian-born Kiwi is coming off a second-round TKO loss to Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle in March. Meanwhile, Magomedov outpointed Michel Pereira over three rounds at UFC Baku to win via unanimous decision and is on a two-fight win streak.

Alan Jouban says Israel Adesanya has Back Against wall Heading into Riyadh

In an interview with Mike Bohn, Alan Jouban explained why Israel Adesanya has a mountain to scale at UFC Riyadh and highlighted the challenges that the former UFC middleweight champion has to deal with. He said:

"Israel Adesanya has his back against the wall... Izzy was very beloved when he was the champion. I love him. I think he's absolutely one of the best we've ever seen, right behind Anderson Silva in the all-time at middleweight. He's on that skid right now, and I know it feels like a nightmare for him right now."

The UFC analyst continued:

"He's got to do it in Saudi Arabia right now. You talk about the travel to get there. It's not just a plane ride. There's bus rides, there's lot of things to get there and make this event happen. It's going to be tough when it comes to cutting weight and staying focused... There's enough pressure on himself for his shoulders and his legacy, then there's his surroundings. He's going to have to stay hyper-focused on the job at hand the entire time to get this done. A lot at stake, obviously, for Israel."

Check out Alan Jouban's comments below (1:19: 37):

Dricus du Plessis Backs Israel Adesanya to Beat Shara Magomedov at UFC Riyadh

Dricus du Plessis is backing former rival Israel Adesanya to get his hand raised against Shara Magomedov at UFC Riyadh. In a interview with Fight Forecast, du Plessis lauded Adesanya for changing teams at this stage of his career to become a better fighter and said:

"I honestly believe Adesanya, I hope for him, and I just believe he's going to be too much for Shara because Shara 'Bullet' can do great things and he can strike, but if the Adesanya that fought me gets in there, Shara 'Bullet' is done for... Adesanya, he changed teams, so he's going to have a chip on his shoulder."

The former UFC middleweight champion also pointed out that Adesanya spent time training with featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and added:

"He went to go and train with Volk, and we've seen what Volk has been doing. That team has been really shaping up so, big ups to Adesanya. At the end of his career, he doesn't need to fight these killers and to change the gym now at this age and at the end of his career. He doesn't have to do that. But he's such a martial artist, he wants to be the best he can be, and the fact that he does that shows me that he's still committed to winning, not just competing. I'm excited for it, and I'm going with Izzy for that one."

Check out Dricus du Plessis' comments below: