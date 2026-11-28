Chael Sonnen doesn't understand why betting odds for Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira favor the Russian fighter.

While Pereira is widely considered one of the best strikers in the UFC today and is known for his punching power, many believe Pavlovich has too much of a size advantage over the Brazilian to be a betting underdog. The Russian notably has a 21-3 record, with 16 of those wins coming via first-round knockout. Meanwhile, Pereira has a 13-4 record with 11 wins coming via knockout.

Pereira and Pavlovich are set to throw down in a heavyweight clash in the co-main event of UFC 335 on Dec. 12 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While Pereira is coming off a second-round knockout loss against Ciryl Gane in their interim heavyweight title fight at UFC Freedom 250 in June, Pavlovich last beat Tallison Teixeira via first-round knockout at UFC Macau in May.

Sonnen doesn't concur with the betting odds favoring Pavlovich and believes that Pereira's striking pedigree is vastly superior to the Russian's.

Chael Sonnen Believes Pereira Should be Betting Favorite over Pavlovich

In a YouTube video, Chael Sonnen shared his take on the Sergei Pavlovich vs. Alex Pereira fight. Commenting on Pavlovich being widely favored to beat Pereira, Sonnen highlighted the fact that the Brazilian's last loss came against a fellow former kickboxer in Gane and said:

"Alex Pereira was the kickboxing champion of the world. Sergei Pavlovich is none of these things. He first and foremost is a wrestler. At least he's a guy who would like to wrestle, a guy with a bigger background in wrestling, and it turns out he's got really good hands and doesn't always have to do it. I really strongly feel Alex Pereira should be the favorite in this fight."



Sonnen continued:

"There's ways he can lose for sure, but I feel that he should be the favorite in the fight. I'm hung up on one thing."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Daniel Cormier believes Alex Pereira gets Immediate Title Shot at 205 Even After Potential 335 Loss

Daniel Cormier believes that if Alex Pereira chooses to go back down to light heavyweight after potentially losing to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335, he'll be granted an immediate title shot against Carlos Ulberg given his legacy as a two-division champion. In a YouTube video, Cormier said:

"Now, if Alex Pereira loses, he goes down. I think he gets a title fight right away. Nobody goes before Pereira if it doesn't work out at heavyweight. Pereira gets a title fight right away."

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below:

Pereira is notably a two-time light heavyweight champion and has beaten high-profile 205-pound contenders like Magomed Ankalaev, Jiri Prochazka, Jamahal Hill, and Khalil Rountree Jr. during his reign.