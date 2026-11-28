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NEW Saba Lazishvili Teases First Day of MMA Training Ahead of Potential UFC Debut Drew Zuhosky Edited by

Saba Lazishvili shares a message before starting his MMA journey. [Images courtesy: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire & @sabaalazishvili on Instagram]

Georgian amateur wrestler Saba Lazishvili is going to begin MMA training soon and hopes to compete in the UFC in the days to come. Before he does that, he has shared a message for his future foes and also thanked the real ones who have helped him so far.

From This Article 1 . Saba Lazishvili Shares Message Before Beginning MMA Journey

Saba, the sidekick of former bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, became the Internet’s favourite child after he defended Merab in Abu Dhabi when Usman Nurmagomedov, Umar, and several other Russians jumped "The Machine." Saba played a crucial part during the brawl. Despite being outnumbered, he dropped Tagir Ulanbekov, Umar, and another Russian while trying to protect Merab Dvalishvili from the hooligans attacking him. A few days after the incident, the 21-year-old got to make his RAF debut. Despite taking the fight at the 11th hour, the young Georgian managed to defeat Urijah Faber.

Saba has received offers from the PFL and UFC, as per Merab, and now he is set to train at the newly opened Merab Dvalishvili MMA Academy, where he will begin his MMA journey. Saba Lazishvili Shares Message Before Beginning MMA Journey Before starting his training, Saba Lazishvili shared a short, witty warning for his future opponents, soundtracked by Kanye West’s "No Church in the Wild". He also thanked everyone who will be part of his MMA journey and those who have supported and helped him along the way. He posted on Instagram: "Surrounded by great people, inspired by great champions. A new chapter begins - one that brings both an incredible opportunity and great responsibility. Forever grateful to my family, Merab, and RAF for their trust, support, and belief in me. Now it’s time to turn this vision into reality and build something special. This is only the beginning. 🦾🔥" Check out Saba Lazishvili's comments below: Saba Lazishvili's Brother is a Former UFC Fighter While Saba Lazishvili does not have an MMA background yet, there are plenty of people in his circle to help him now before his potential UFC debut. Other than Merab Dvalishvili, Aljamain Sterling, Aleksandre, and Ilia Topuria, whom he can seek help from, the 21-year-old also has his brother, Zviad Lazishvili, who is a former UFC fighter with a 13-1 MMA record.