Manel Kape (left) gave his assessment of the UFC title rematch between Joshua Van (top right) and Alexandre Pantoja (bottom right).

Manel Kape chimed in on rivals Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van before his title fight against the latter at UFC 336.

Their first encounter ended in a UFC flyweight title-winning TKO victory for Van, as Pantoja suffered an arm injury. Their rematch, at UFC 331 in September, saw Van emerge victorious by way of unanimous decision.

The fight in question is the UFC 331 flyweight title tilt between champion Joshua Van and former champion Alexandre Pantoja.

Manel Kape is headed into his maiden UFC title fight in the New Year. Kape has, ahead of the same, weighed in on the recent fight between two of his archrivals.

Kape seemingly gave props to both combatants, and he also cited the primary reason Pantoja lost the rematch.

Manel Kape believes emotions played a role in Alexandre Pantoja's loss to Manel Kape in UFC rematch

During a recent conversation with MMA Fighting's Jose Youngs, Manel Kape was asked about whether he was impressed by Joshua Van's performance against Alexandre Pantoja at UFC 331.

The Angolan-Portuguese fighter responded by stating, "Actually, I was more impressed with the way (Alexandre) Pantoja fought."

Citing the one mistake he believes Pantoja made in that fight, Kape said, "He was very emotional for that fight (the rematch). He was very emotional. And he paid the price for the emotional (fighting)."

It's noteworthy that certain sections of the MMA community have indeed speculated that Van's verbal jabs and psychological warfare against Pantoja may have adversely affected the veteran fighter's performance in their rematch.

Well, Kape also appeared to give props to Van, saying, "Van always fight the way he fought. He shows maturity; maturity on the ground. He take his time. The kid is improving."

He indicated, however, that the end of Van's title reign is near, and he'll be the one to do it. Kape noted, "But as I say, it's the end of the road." Also, "Starboy" affirmed that he cannot wait to get his hands on Van.

Watch Manel Kape discuss Alexandre Pantoja and Joshua Van below (*comments at the 2:03-minute mark of the video below):

Manel Kape's recent winning run, UFC 336 title fight against Joshua Van

Manel Kape is on a four-fight win streak, having stopped all four of his opponents therein via KO/TKO. The 33-year-old bested Bruno Gustavo da Silva, Asu Almabayev, Brandon Royval, and Kyoji Horiguchi.

On the other hand, UFC flyweight titleholder Joshua Van happens to be on an eight-fight winning streak. Furthermore, Kape and Van have been engaged in a heated rivalry, which has witnessed them trade a number of jibes.

Presently, Van is scheduled to put his UFC flyweight belt at stake against Kape in the headlining matchup of the UFC 336 event, which will go down in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 30, 2027.