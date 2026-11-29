Ian Machado Garry fights in UFC Riyadh on Saturday during the co-main event versus Yaroslav Amosov:

On Saturday night, Riyadh plays host to the penultimate event on the UFC's 2026 schedule. During the co-main event of the evening inside Riyadh's The Venue, Ian Machado Garry is set to lock horns with No. 12 contender Yaroslav Amosov (30-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC.) This is a three-round fight at five minutes per round.

This was his second defeat in his professional MMA career, as well as his second defeat under the UFC promotional banner. While a championship fight won't be in the offing for Ian Machado Garry this time out, his upcoming fight in Riyadh is still a critical outing for him and his camp.

Ian Machado Garry (17-2 MMA, 10-2 UFC ) didn't fall off in the welterweight rankings after his UFC 330 defeat to Islam Makhachev (29-1 MMA, 18-1 UFC) in August of this year. Upon dropping a unanimous decision to the champ, Garry held steady as the No. 1 contender at 170 in the promotion.

Ian Machado Garry Coming into UFC Riyadh off of Rare Loss

As previously mentioned, Ian Machado Garry has only lost twice so far in his professional MMA career. Prior to the August defeat to Islam Makhachev in Philadelphia, the only other setback he was dealt happened on the night of Dec. 7, 2024.

That Saturday night in Las Vegas, he dropped a unanimous decision at the hands of Shavkat Rakhmonov (19-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC.) Due to a knee injury and subsequent recovery, Rakhmonov was pulled from the official UFC welterweight rankings.

Ian Machado Garry rebounded with two wins by way of unanimous decision in 2025, including a win that November versus Belal Muhammad in the first edition of UFC Qatar. He's had about three and a half months to recover and think about what went wrong in the Keystone State this past summer, but his adversary presents a challenge in his own right this coming weekend.

Bellator Alum Yaroslav Amosov Sporting No. 12 Ranking vs. Ian Machado Garry

Across the way, although Yaroslav Amosov will only be fighting in his third UFC appearance versus Ian Machado Garry this Saturday evening, he's already proven himself worthy in major MMA. Prior to joining the UFC's active roster ahead of UFC Vegas 112 in December of last year, he went 8-1 in the late Bellator MMA.

His only defeat in the now-defunct promotion came in his final appearance under the Bellator MMA banner, Bellator 301, the last card to be held by Bellator before the PFL purchased the company days later. That November Friday night in Chicago, Amosov was stopped by knockout versus Jason Jackson (20-6 MMA, 8-2 Bellator.)

With the defeat to Jackson, Yaroslav Amosov was unseated as Bellator MMA Welterweight Champion. Since that night, Amosov has rattled off three victories in succession, with all of those wins being recorded by submission. Most recently, he locked in an arm-triangle choke in the second round of his fight versus Joel Alvarez (23-5 MMA, 8-4 UFC.)