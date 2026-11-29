Israel Adesanya is eyeing a triumphant return against fellow striking savant Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia.

For years, Israel Adesanya was hailed as one of the top fighters representing Auckland's City Kickboxing (CKB) gym, training under the tutelage of Eugene Bareman. Nevertheless, he parted ways with CKB and Bareman earlier this year, ending his 16-year stint with them .

"The Last Stylebender" is all set to take on Shara Magomedov in a five-round middleweight matchup at UFC Saudi Arabia in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on December 5.

Israel Adesanya has shed light on having completed fight camp for the upcoming UFC Saudi Arabia event.

Adesanya has conducted his training camp for the Shara Magomedov matchup at Unity MMA, which is also located in Auckland.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Adesanya provided fight fans with a look into his UFC Saudi Arabia training camp. Moreover, suggesting that he feels great and is thankful for the environment he's in and more, "Izzy" stated:

"I feel protected. I feel highly favored. And I feel, yeah -- I feel loved. That's what it is. So that's what I'm feeling right now. I love this. How many rounds was this? Six rounds. One-minute rest, not two minutes. And I was able to just push through. So I love this."

Adesanya added, "And I love the environment I'm in. I love the state I'm in... And I love my job, bro. I love this. Love -- that's the ultimate. So yeah."

He further used the phrase "love yous" to indicate that he loves his fans and the viewers of his heartwarming message.

Watch Israel Adesanya's message of gratitude ahead of his high-stakes showdown against Shara Magomedov below (*comments at the 9:32-minute mark of the video):

MMA great Israel Adesanya seeks victory over Shara Magomedov amid recent setbacks

Israel Adesanya has had to deal with a few setbacks inside the Octagon in recent years. After reclaiming the UFC middleweight belt by knocking out Alex Pereira in their MMA rematch in the first half of 2023, he dropped the belt by way of unanimous decision to Sean Strickland later that year.

Adesanya suffered a submission defeat against Dricus du Plessis in 2024, which was followed by a TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov last year and a TKO loss at the hands of Joe Pyfer earlier this year. On the contrary, his opponent Shara Magomedov is on a two-fight winning streak. Shara "Bullet" -- akin to Adesanya -- is counted among the most skilled strikers in MMA.

Ergo, the consensus is that it's a crucial fight for Adesanya, as the Nigeria-born New Zealand combatant has the opportunity to break his streak of setbacks and return to the win column.