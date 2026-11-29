Chris Weidman shares his prediction for Israel Adesanya vs. Shara Magomedov, which is set to headline UFC Saudi Arabia on December 5.

Speaking on the Deep Waters show, Weidman described the matchup as an entertaining one. He predicted that Magomedov could win by using his speed and kick-heavy striking to outpoint Adesanya.

The anticipation for Adesanya vs. Magomedov is building, and many in the MMA community are sharing their predictions. Recently, former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman weighed in on the bout and shared his verdict.

Israel Adesanya will be in action against Shara Magomedov in the headliner of UFC Saudi Arabia on December 5. This is one of the most important fights of Adesanya's long UFC career, as many pundits believe that if the former middleweight champion, who is on a four-fight losing streak, suffers a defeat against Magomedov, he could hang up his gloves and call it a career.

"It's a fun fight. I just think that guy is very fast and very fast with his kicks," Weidman said of Magomedov on Deep Waters. "I could see him just outpointing Adesanya because that's what that guy comes from; it's almost that point style. I think he's pretty damn fast. He's super fast until he fought (Michael Page). 'MVP' made him look slow just because that style is hard to deal with. But he's got very fast kicks, moves really well, very dynamic,” Weidman said.

Check out Chris Weidman’s comments below:

One of the biggest worries for Adesanya’s fans is that after this long career, years of damage have been sustained in the process. ‘The last Stylebender’s chin had been tested many times and couldn't hold up, as we saw in his last two fights, where he got knocked out in the second round.

Meanwhile, Magomedov, who is riding on a two-fight win streak both via decision, will try to test Adesanya’s chin and hunt for the finishing blow.

Interestingly, Adesanya's former opponent Dricus Du Plessis believes 'The Last Stylebender's' striking could test Magomedov, and he backs him to get the job done.

Dricus Du Plessis backs Israel Adesanya to win against Shara Magomedov

Du Plessis believes that if the version of Adesanya who fought him at UFC 305 shows up against Magomedov, he will get the job done. 'Stillknocks' also pointed out that the 37-year-old changing teams and leaving City Kickboxing could be beneficial and play to his advantage.

"I honestly believe Adesanya, I hope for him, and I just believe he's going to be too much for Shara because Shara 'Bullet' can do great things and he can strike, but if the Adesanya that fought me gets in there, Shara 'Bullet' is done for... Adesanya, he changed teams, so he's going to have a chip on his shoulder,” Du Plessis said.

Check out Dricus Du Plessis’ comments below: