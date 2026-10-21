Movsar Evloev's coach is keeping the challenger's game plan under wraps, yet teasing a choke Evloev has worked on the most ahead of the featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

Regarding the three submission techniques, he said:

In a clip shared on X by Red Corner MMA , the coach said that Movsar Evloev has three signature techniques, which include the kimura, the arm-triangle and a mystery third choke. He expects is Evloev to lean more on the Kimura.

The Russian challenges Volkanovski in the main event of UFC 333 on Oct. 24 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

“His Kimura is very good. I think he’ll put more emphasis on the Kimura. He has three signature techniques; that’s one of them. There’s the arm-triangle, the kimura, and a third choke we’ve worked on the most. I won’t reveal it. I think he’ll try it. It’s a choke, but I won’t reveal the position.”

So far, Evloev has three knockout wins and four submission wins in his MMA record but has not yet finished an opponent inside the Octagon. All 10 of his victories have come by decision.

Movsar Evloev Says He Doesn’t Want To Finish Alexander Volkanovski

The 32-year-old has earlier stated that he wants to make his first finish in his first title fight. However, after "The Great" said Evloev cannot beat him by decision, Evloev took it as a challenge while shooting back at Volkanovski.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, he said:

“When I hear that kind of stuff, I want to prove that he’s not special. I can beat him too over 5 rounds…”

The featherweight title challenger wants to prove that Volkanovski is not special and that he can beat him over five rounds.

Volkanovski beat Diego Lopes by unanimous decision at UFC 325 and said he welcomes Evloev's wrestling. The former has previously faced high-ranked grapplers, including a loss to Islam Makhachev by unanimous decision at UFC 284.

Volk's longtime coach Joe Lopes has also suggested that Evloev’s game plan will not work against his fighter because of the champion's takedown defence and scrambling.

"The Great" has also called a knockout Evloev’s best chance. Whether this mystery choke will change the game altogether is only to be known when the two meet inside the Octagon this Saturday night.