Movsar Evloev Claims Alexander Volkanovski Has Never Faced Anyone Like Him

Movsar Evloev has boldly claimed Alexander Volkanovski has never faced a fighter like him, backing himself to pose a unique challenge to the former featherweight champion.

The UFC featherweight division has seen several fighters rule the sport, from Jose Aldo to Conor McGregor. However, Alexander Volkanovski is widely considered one of the greatest to ever compete in the division. The Australian has built an impressive resume, defeating big names like Aldo, Max Holloway, and Diego Lopes. Despite his achievements and legendary record, Movsar Evloev believes Volkanovski has yet to face a challenge like him.

Movsar Evloev Believes His Unique Skill Set Will Shock Alexander Volkanovski This Saturday

Ahead of UFC 333, Evloev believes Volkanovski has never faced a fighter like him. He feels he has special skills that make him different from other fighters in the division. Evloev is confident that he can give the Australian a tough fight and show everyone what makes him unique. He now wants to prove his words inside the cage and show why he believes he is a difficult opponent to beat.

In his words, “He haven't beat anyone like me, you know, there is many things what make me special, like unique, and I'm about to show it Saturday.”