Movsar Evloev Claims Alexander Volkanovski Has Never Faced Anyone Like Him
Movsar Evloev has boldly claimed Alexander Volkanovski has never faced a fighter like him, backing himself to pose a unique challenge to the former featherweight champion.
The UFC featherweight division has seen several fighters rule the sport, from Jose Aldo to Conor McGregor. However, Alexander Volkanovski is widely considered one of the greatest to ever compete in the division. The Australian has built an impressive resume, defeating big names like Aldo, Max Holloway, and Diego Lopes. Despite his achievements and legendary record, Movsar Evloev believes Volkanovski has yet to face a challenge like him.
Movsar Evloev Believes His Unique Skill Set Will Shock Alexander Volkanovski This Saturday
Ahead of UFC 333, Evloev believes Volkanovski has never faced a fighter like him. He feels he has special skills that make him different from other fighters in the division. Evloev is confident that he can give the Australian a tough fight and show everyone what makes him unique. He now wants to prove his words inside the cage and show why he believes he is a difficult opponent to beat.
In his words, “He haven't beat anyone like me, you know, there is many things what make me special, like unique, and I'm about to show it Saturday.”
For those who don’t know, Evloev is currently undefeated and has never lost a fight in his career. From Lerone Murphy to Aljamain Sterling, he has beaten several big names. However, the main criticism he faces is that most of his wins come by decision. Evloev, though, believes that winning by decision does not make his victories any less valuable.
Movsar Evloev Set to Break an Unwanted Record With a Win at UFC 333
Evloev has one goal at UFC 333: to beat Alexander Volkanovski and become the new featherweight champion. But if he wins, he will make history for a reason he may not like. He could become the first male UFC fighter to win a title without finishing a single fight in the UFC. The Russian has won all 10 of his UFC fights, but only one has earned him a post-fight bonus: his win over Diego Lopes in 2023.
Before joining the company, he had finished seven of his 10 wins. But he has not ended a fight early since 2018. His next rival, Volkanovski, has scored three finishes during that time and has fought for a title 11 times in a row. Jose Aldo and Dominick Cruz also won UFC titles without a finish, but both had already won WEC titles before moving to the UFC.