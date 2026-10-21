NEW Movsar Evloev to Break Unwanted Record With Win at UFC 333

Imago

Movsar Evloev will want to walk away from UFC 333 as the featherweight champion, but if he doesn't get a finish, he'll break an unwanted record.

Movsar Evloev has set his sights on one thing and one thing only: leaving UFC 333 as the featherweight champion. Statistics would show that if the Russian is to win in Abu Dhabi, he'll have to do so over 25 minutes. If he achieves the difficult task of out-pointing Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333, he'll break a record... but not one that he would want next to his name. Evloev will become the first male UFC fighter in history to win a belt without achieving a single finish in their UFC career. The challenger in Abu Dhabi has been dominant in his UFC career thus far; however, he hasn't been entertaining at all. Of his 10 UFC fights, only one has earned his post fight honours: his decision victory over Diego Lopes in 2023.

He's gone the distance each and every time he's made the walk to the octagon. Prior to joining the UFC, Evloev boasted seven finishes across 10 wins, but hasn't finished a fight since 2018. For context, his opponent at UFC 333, Volkanovski, has had three finishes in that time; however, he has also boasted an impressive 11 straight championship bouts in a row. Whilst neither Jose Aldo nor Dominick Cruz had finishes when they realised a UFC title, they were upgraded from their WEC titles. Finishes = Opportunities Movsar Evloev debuted in the UFC in April 2019, meaning it has taken him over seven years to get a shot at gold. There's a reason for that - It's the entertainment business. The last challenger for the belt, Diego Lopes, has been given the opportunities that he has due to his fighting style. It's fan-friendly and entertaining. He recorded three finishes before gaining his first title shot. It's a similar story in other divisions. Leon Edwards historically struggled to gain a title shot due to a less-than-attractive fighting style. He recorded just three finishes in 14 UFC fights before realising a title opportunity. Evloev will be in search for the finish this weekend, but if he has to go thr distance to walk away as the champion, that unwanted record won't bother him.