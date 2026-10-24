Movsar Evloev reveals he wants more than just the featherweight title as he prepares to face Alexander Volkanovski in the UFC 333 main event.

Evloev has recently found himself at the center of criticism, with UFC greats like Jose Aldo and Demetrious Johnson calling him out for not finishing a single opponent in his 10 wins in the promotion. Many analysts believe that if Evloev loses at UFC 333, he could be cut from the promotion, as many fighters have been released in recent times for not delivering exciting fights.

However, Evloev has now said that winning the featherweight belt is not his only goal at UFC 333. He also wants a stoppage victory.

After years in the title mix, Movsar Evloev is finally fighting for the featherweight title. He is just a few hours away from his dream of capturing the UFC belt. That said, he needs to beat arguably the greatest featherweight of all time, Alexander Volkanovski, to make that dream come true.

During an interview, Daniel Cormier asked Evloev what it would mean to not only win the featherweight title but also finish Volkanovski. Cormier suggested that a stoppage victory in the biggest fight of his career could silence critics who have questioned Evloev’s lack of finishes throughout his UFC run.

Evloev agreed with Cormier’s assessment and revealed that he is specifically looking for a finish against Volkanovski at UFC 333.

“Good point. And this what I'm about to do for next one. I'm looking after finish, not just belt,” Movsar said.

Check out Movsar Evloev’s comments below:



Can Movsar Evloev’s wrestling overcome Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 333?

Evloev built his undefeated record by dominating his opponents on the ground and taking fights to the judges. In his most recent bout against Lerone Murphy, he engaged in pure striking until the later rounds, when he had to wrestle to secure a majority decision victory.

It shows that he is changing his approach and trying hard to deliver exciting bouts for the fans. However, if he doesn’t use his wrestling from the start of the fight against Volkanovski, he is calling for a hard night at the office.

That said, Volkanovski remains confident that Evloev will not be able to hold him down for long, and that he will get back to his feet. He has promised to keep the fight standing by neutralizing the Russian’s wrestling.