Khabib Nurmagomedov sends Movsar Evloev a heartfelt message before his UFC 333 featherweight title fight against Alexander Volkanovski.

“I really hope that this person will be happy tomorrow. Keep your head cool and only go forward, brother,” Nurmagomedov wrote.

Nurmagomedov took to social media to share his encouraging words, rallying behind Evloev as he prepares for this long-awaited chance to seize UFC gold.

Khabib Nurmagomedov has sent Movsar Evloev a heartfelt message of support ahead of the biggest fight of his UFC career. The undefeated Russian contender is set to take on Alexander Volkanovski for the featherweight championship at UFC 333 in Abu Dhabi, and the former lightweight champion is urging his fellow countryman to stay calm under the bright lights.

Khabib Backs Evloev Ahead of First UFC Title Shot

Nurmagomedov knows all too well the weight of competing for a UFC championship. The former lightweight champion retired undefeated with a 29-0 professional record and successfully defended his title three times before stepping away from competition in 2020.

His message arrives at a pivotal time for Evloev as he prepares for a defining moment in his own career. The 32-year-old entered UFC 333 with an unblemished 20-0 professional record, including an impressive streak of 10 straight wins in the Octagon. However, his success has largely come through decision victories, making his ability to control opponents over five rounds a major part of his reputation.

Evloev earned his title opportunity after defeating Lerone Murphy via unanimous decision in March 2026. Now, he faces a champion with considerably more championship experience in Volkanovski.

Volkanovski Presents a Major Challenge for Evloev

Volkanovski stepped into the matchup following consecutive championship victories over Diego Lopes, solidifying his position among the featherweight division’s elite. The Australian champion has carved out his legacy through his striking, defensive adjustments and ability to perform under pressure in five-round contests.

The matchup pits Evloev’s unbeaten run and wrestling-heavy approach against Volkanovski’s championship experience and well-rounded skill set.

Meanwhile, former UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has also shared his predictions for the UFC 333 main card. Aspinall picked Volkanovski to defeat Evloev in the main event, while backing Petr Yan to beat Merab Dvalishvili in their bantamweight title clash. He also predicted victories for Lone’er Kavanagh, Alexander Volkov, and Aaron Pico in the remaining main-card bouts.

For Evloev, Nurmagomedov’s message serves as a motivating boost ahead of this pivotal moment in his career. Whether the challenger can turn that support into a championship performance will be decided inside the Octagon at UFC 333.