Alexander Volkov has said the UFC heavyweight strap doesn't mean anything to him anymore, and the belt has lost its meaning.

Alexander Volkov has a phenomenal theory about why he’s no longer chasing the UFC heavyweight title.

At UFC 333 this past weekend, Volkov defeated Rizvan Kuniev by unanimous decision. Following the win, he called out Dana White, questioning what more he needs to do to earn a title shot. However, so far, the UFC CEO has yet to respond .

No. 2-ranked heavyweight contender Volkov, who is on a three-fight win streak and has won seven of his last eight UFC bouts, is frustrated with the matchmakers for not getting a title shot yet.

For now, newly minted undisputed heavyweight titleholder Cyril Gane will defend his title for the first time at UFC 334 against undefeated contender Josh Hokit.

Will Volkov get a title shot after that remains the question of the hour. The UFC veteran is tired of the UFC brass delaying his title opportunities and says he is no longer chasing the heavyweight championship.

Why Alexander Volkov Is Not Chasing The Belt

Earlier on The Ariel Helwani Show, Alexander Volkov gave his two cents on why he is no longer chasing the UFC heavyweight title.

Before doing so, the Russian fighter took a dig at champion Ciryl Gane over his history of fouls while highlighting his own reputation as a clean athlete who respects everyone. Volkov also pointed to his victories over several of the division's top contenders, adding that he has nothing left to prove as a mixed martial artist.

Lastly, Volkov opined that he believes he's earned the right to consider himself a champion, even without a belt, since the strap has lost its meaning and entertainment matters more than real performance now. Here's what he said:

“I'm not hunting for this title and the belt. This belt doesn't define me. I'm still a champion by myself. I understand who I am, where I am, what I can do, which guys I can beat."

"The fighter who has the belt defines what the belt means.... You should have a guy who's proved his record, who can beat everyone, who's a real martial artist. Not just somebody who breaks the rules every fight or tries to injure his opponents."

"I respect everybody. I fight clean. I fight in a good way, and I'm still the best in the game. I don't use any drugs. I've been a clean athlete all my life. I'm just a true martial artist. If I have the belt, the fact that I'm a champion defines the belt and its value, not the opposite.”

Check out Alexander Volkov's comments below: