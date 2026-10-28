Daniel Cormier backs Alexander Volkov for a heavyweight title shot but reveals two scenarios that could deny him the opportunity.

In his YouTube video, Cormier reacted to Volkov’s victory and explained why the heavyweight contender could be next in line for a title opportunity. He also pointed out that if Tom Aspinall, who vacated the title while dealing with eye injuries, returns, he could be the one to get the title fight.

Though Cormier feels Volkov will fight next for the UFC gold, he also identified two scenarios that could prevent the Russian from getting that title shot.

Daniel Cormier believes Alexander Volkov has cemented himself as next in line for the heavyweight title opportunity after his impressive decision victory over Rizvan Kuniev last Saturday at UFC 333.

Cormier believes the other possibility involves Pereira, who is scheduled to face Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335. An emphatic knockout victory could strengthen Pereira’s case for a heavyweight title shot and complicate Volkov’s path to the championship.

“Volkov got a big victory tonight,” Cormier said. “I thought Volkov cemented himself as a number one contender as long as Tom Aspinall is not right back after the title fight in November. Or unless Alex Pereira has an insane knockout of Sergei Pavlovich.”

Cormier also acknowledged that Volkov could have made an even stronger statement by finishing Kuniev, but he was impressed with the Russian’s overall performance.

“I believe that Volkov reintroduced himself to a title opportunity. A finish would have been better, but he was more aggressive tonight and he fought better,” Cormier added.

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below:

All eyes will be on the heavyweight division, as two important fights are taking place in the next two months. First is the title fight between champion Ciryl Gane and Josh Hokit at UFC 334. Second is Alex Pereira vs. Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 335.

Ciryl Gane’s UFC 334 title defense could open the door for Alexander Volkov

If Gane successfully defends his title against Hokit at UFC 334, Volkov could strengthen his case for a championship opportunity. The Russian has history with the champion, having faced him twice. He lost via unanimous decision in their first encounter. In their second fight, at UFC 310, the 38-year-old lost a close split decision that many thought he won, including UFC CEO Dana White.

If Pereira vs. Pavlovich fails to deliver a convincing performance and Aspinall’s future in the sport remains uncertain, Volkov could emerge as the strongest candidate for the next title shot, as he has won eight of his last ten fights.