This past weekend, Alexander Volkov scored a unanimous decision win over Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333, drawing praise from fellow heavyweight and Porrada Training Center teammate Johnny Walker.

Alexander Volkov's win over Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333 has drawn attention from many in the MMA community. Among those who have commented on his victory is Johnny Walker, with whom he trains at Porrada Training Center under kickboxing great Ray Sefo.

Porrada Training Center has been fundamental to Alexander Volkov's success

After UFC 333, Alexander Volkov improved his win streak to three consecutive wins by beating Rizvan Kuniev via unanimous decision. He is now in pursuit of UFC heavyweight gold, and his excellent run of form comes down to all of the work he has done at Porrada Training Center, where fellow heavyweights Tanner Boser and Johnny Walker also train, with both men coming off wins, as Boser just scored a third-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 291, beating Jhonata Diniz.

Meanwhile, Walker recently moved up to heavyweight from light heavyweight and knocked out Mick Parkin in round one at UFC 332. All three men won their most recent fights in October, prompting an elated Walker to praise the work being done at Porrada Training Center.