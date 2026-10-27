Johnny Walker praises Alexander Volkov's UFC 333 win with team shoutout
This past weekend, Alexander Volkov scored a unanimous decision win over Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333, drawing praise from fellow heavyweight and Porrada Training Center teammate Johnny Walker.
Alexander Volkov's win over Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333 has drawn attention from many in the MMA community. Among those who have commented on his victory is Johnny Walker, with whom he trains at Porrada Training Center under kickboxing great Ray Sefo.
Porrada Training Center has been fundamental to Alexander Volkov's success
After UFC 333, Alexander Volkov improved his win streak to three consecutive wins by beating Rizvan Kuniev via unanimous decision. He is now in pursuit of UFC heavyweight gold, and his excellent run of form comes down to all of the work he has done at Porrada Training Center, where fellow heavyweights Tanner Boser and Johnny Walker also train, with both men coming off wins, as Boser just scored a third-round TKO at UFC Fight Night 291, beating Jhonata Diniz.
Meanwhile, Walker recently moved up to heavyweight from light heavyweight and knocked out Mick Parkin in round one at UFC 332. All three men won their most recent fights in October, prompting an elated Walker to praise the work being done at Porrada Training Center.
"Now we have 3 heavyweight wins in a month, so we are the best heavyweight team in the world right now! @AlexDragoVolkov @BulldozerBoser @JohnnyWalker! Undeniable."
Volkov's purple patch, in particular, has drawn significant praise, with many calling on the UFC to grant him a much-deserved title shot against the winner of the Ciryl Gane vs. Josh Hokit heavyweight title fight set for UFC 334. Even Volkov himself is now campaigning for a title shot, as he had turned up to the UFC 333 pre-fight press conference as an audience member doing a bit, during which he had asked UFC president Dana White what he had to do to earn a title fight. He repeated the question in his post-fight interview after beating Kuniev, with former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier imploring the UFC to grant Volkov his wish.
Now, all Volkov can do is await the UFC's decision. However, if Gane emerges victorious at UFC 334, the intrigue in a Volkov title shot increases due to their past encounter at UFC 310, which many believe the towering Russian had done enough to win, yet it was Gane whose hand was raised in the split-decision. So, not only would the heavyweight title be on the line, but a chance at vengeance.