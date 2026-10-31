No. 2-ranked UFC heavyweight Alexander Volkov has opened up about having bronchial asthma.

The 38-year-old is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Rizvan Kuniev at UFC 333, which came on his birthday. “Drago” is 41-11 overall, 15-5 in the UFC, and has won seven of his last eight fights. Now, the Russian has spoken about the condition he still lives with and how he manages it while competing inside the Octagon.

Alexander Volkov Recalls Struggling to Breathe in Childhood Training

During a recent interview with Russian journalist Vadim Tikhomirov in Abu Dhabi, Volkov recalled the moments of growing up in Moscow. While talking about karate classes that he started in his school gym, the 38-year-old revealed that he had bronchial asthma, which made those sessions a real struggle. He said:

“So the training sessions were tough and heavy. I remember at the time it was really hard to endure them. It was very difficult for me personally... Although I was, well, I had bronchial asthma... From early childhood until I was about 18, I had periodic asthma attacks. I mean, I was literally gasping for air; I was really having a rough time. And, consequently, maintaining training at a high pace, at a high level, yeah, it was hard. I mean, I was really, I was feeling terrible at practice. I don’t know what motivated me to train, but I kept going, and I liked it.”