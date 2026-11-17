Jim Miller took to Instagram to say he should not have fought Terrance McKinney:

As such, Terrance McKinney was disqualified from receiving any bonus money from UFC CEO Dana White during the post-fight press conference following the event from MSG. Although McKinney finished Miller inside the second round of action on Saturday night during the undercard, the former would only have the win to show for his efforts.

If Miller had to relive the events of the UFC 334 weigh-ins the day before the fight, however, his number of fights in the promotion would be holding steady at 46. While Jim Miller made weight without incident, his opponent Terrance McKinney exceeded the welterweight nontitle maximum at 160.

Jim Miller (39-20, 1 NC MMA, 28-18, 1 NC UFC ) has one goal to meet before he can retire: Fighting 50 times in the UFC. As of UFC 334 on the night of Nov. 14 from Madison Square Garden, Miller has now set foot inside the fabled Octagon a total of 47 times.

Jim Miller on Weigh-In Rules

Monday, less than 48 hours removed from the fight in New York City, Jim Miller discussed taking the fight via Instagram. He explained the weigh-in protocol for lightweight competitors.

"What I'm about to say has absolutely nothing to do with the outcome of the fight," Jim MIller began. "I'm an adult, I decided to fight Terrance when he came in 5 lbs overweight. It's five pounds, not four, because the weight limit is 155and we're given the extra pound for fluctuations in scale. That's why championship weight is always 155."

Jim Miller gave plaudit to his opponent in the Instagram reel, noting that this fight was the first time in his career that he'd been knocked out with punches.

"He fought great," he said of Terrance McKinney. "The cross that he knocked me down with was beautiful, threw the jab, got me to bite on it. I tried to counter. When I did so, I dropped that shield. I'm supposed to keep that hand up and it did not stay up."

Jim Miller Wishes He Approached UFC 334 Bout vs. Terrance McKinney Differently

Despite Miller giving Terrance McKinney high compliments in the aftermath of his defeat, he admits that he's learned something from his opponent missing weight.

"The biggest issue that I have with it is that I dropped the ball," he said. "As a fighter in my position, with recognition, with the name, getting good pop from the fans at weigh-ins and at the venue and all this stuff, I have to do a better job of using what I've earned, and in that situation, it's not accepting that fight, unfortunately. That's the only way that the guys that miss weight and they do it egregiously like this will get punished."

He also said that not everything is assured in situations of this magnitude.

"I'd have to fight to get my show money even though I'd make weight," Jim Miller continued. "I'd probably get a small fraction of it and then have to maintain my conditioning and my sharpness and all that stuff, which is hard."