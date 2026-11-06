Ilia Topuria discusses when he will return to the octagon and who he will lock horns with.

Former two-division UFC champion Ilia Topuria has announced when he will return and who he'd like to face.

​"I've achieved everything, and after this fight, what else? Maybe I'll even retire. I'm coming back in April. Paddy, Paddy, Paddy."

The 29-year-old also opined that he feels like he has achieved everything in life, and after his next fight, he could even retire. He said:

During a recent interview with ABC, the Georgian-Spaniard revealed that he's coming back in April and will most likely be taking on the UFC lightweight contender he despises the most: Paddy Pimblett .

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

Why Ilia Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett Makes Perfect Sense

Paddy Pimblett would have locked horns with Ilia Topuria had the former defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 324 and captured the interim lightweight title. However, "The Highlight" ruined Pimblett and Topuria's plans by defeating the Liverpudlian and becoming a two-time interim champion in January.



Gaethje then pulled off one of the biggest upsets in UFC history when he dethroned Ilia Topuria by TKO at the White House to capture the undisputed 155-pound championship.





Pimblett and Topuria were both sent back to the drawing board by the 37-year-old veteran. However, "The Baddy" is now in a better position. He has bounced back from his loss to Gaethje by returning to winning ways at UFC 329, where he submitted Benoit Saint-Denis in just 52 seconds.



Meanwhile, Topuria was recovering from the injuries he suffered on June 14.

Topuria vs. Pimblett makes perfect sense, and even Dana White loves the idea. Given the intense bad blood between the two fighters from the inception of their UFC careers, this bout could become one of the biggest fights in the company's history.

The buildup has already begun with the Brit frequently taking shots at "El Matador" after Topuria's title loss and now Topuria warning "The Baddy."

Pimblett does not want to fight early next year, as he has no plans to return immediately after Christmas. Meanwhile, Topuria has said that he will return in April.

The timeline for a potential showdown is even more suitable, as "The Baddy" will get enough time to shed the extra pounds he will put on during the Christmas holidays, get back into fighting shape, and prepare to smash "Hand Sanitizer Boy."

The Arman Tsarukyan Situation

It will also be interesting to see what the promotion has planned for top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan. If Dana White moves forward with Justin Gaethje vs. Alexander Volkanovski, Tsarukyan will once again not get the title shot he has rightfully earned. If that happens again this time, the Armenian will be even more furious.

The winner of a potential Topuria vs. Pimblett showdown could also secure the next shot at the lightweight strap, making things even harder for "Batman."



However, after a potential Justin Gaethje vs. Alexander Volkanovski bout, if both stars retire, as the Aussie wants, then the UFC could allow Arman Tsarukyan and the winner of a potential Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria showdown to compete for the vacant 155-pound title.