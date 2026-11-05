UFC head honcho Dana White has good news regarding former two-division champion Ilia Topuria.

Topuria has now fully recovered from the Gaethje beating and has also been cleared to train. He is now spending time in Georgia, reconnecting with his roots and reminding himself where it all began as he looks to bring back the "El Matador" within him.

However, the positive news after the loss was that the Georgian-Spaniard did not have to go under the knife, as his injuries gradually healed over time.

Ilia Topuria was sidelined after being dogwalked, battered, and dismasted by Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250 . In the title unification bout, "El Matador" tasted defeat for the first time and was also dethroned, suffering two orbital fractures, a broken nose, and a shattered foot. After 20 minutes, his brother Aleksandre decided to stop the fight to save him from further punishment.

Meanwhile, his team has confirmed that he will be ready to compete from Feb. 2027.

Dana White Confirms Ilia Topuria Will Return Early Next Year

Dana White confirmed on The Jim Rome Show yesterday that Ilia Topuria will return early next year, and the UFC brass is already working on the same. He said:

"He'll come back in early 2027. We're working on that."

Check out Dana White's comments about Ilia Topuria below:

Ilia Topuria vs. Justin Gaethje 2 Is Highly Unlikely

While Ilia Topuria wanted an immediate title rematch with Justin Gaethje and has accused Gaethje of loading his gloves on June 14, "The Highlight" does not like the plan, especially after making Topuria quit on the stool twice.

Gaethje has not yet decided whether to return to defend his title or vacate and retire. In case he does come back next year, he will most likely defend his 155-pound strap against Arman Tsarukyan or face current and two-time featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, who wants to move up for one final fight before vacating his 145-pound strap and retiring.

Dana White is game to book "The Great" vs. "The Highlight," but before that, he has to discuss the same with Gaethje and learn if he intends to return.

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Therefore, a title fight against Justin Gaethje seems unlikely for Ilia Topuria when he returns next year. This leaves him with two potential BIG opponents: his archrival Paddy Pimblett or, if Usman Nurmagomedov signs with the UFC, "El Matador" could welcome him to the octagon.

The promotion may also have other plans for the 29-year-old and could potentially give him an easy foe on his return. More news on the same is expected soon.