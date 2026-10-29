Paddy Pimblett gives a title shot more importance than settling his beef with Ilia Topuria, despite all the trash talk between the pair.

Few rivalries in modern mixed martial arts carry as much genuine animosity as the feud between Paddy Pimblett and Ilia Topuria. From hotel lobby scuffles to years of relentless back-and-forth insults, the tension between Liverpool's fan favorite and the former featherweight king has always felt on the verge of exploding inside the Octagon. Yet, when forced to choose between settling a personal grudge or fighting for UFC gold, "The Baddy" isn't letting emotions cloud his vision.

Pimblett made it crystal clear that his ultimate obsession is becoming a world champion, even if that means delaying his grudge match with Topuria to chase current lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

"I’d take a rematch with Gaethje before Ilia because I want to be a world champion," Pimblett said. "I hate Ilia, don’t get me wrong. Obviously, I’d rather beat Ilia and then beat Justin, but Justin’s got the belt. That’s what we do it for, to be recognized as the best in the world, to be the undisputed champion. That’s been my goal since I was 15 or 16, so that’s what I want to do."