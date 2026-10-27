Paddy Pimblett swaps his fight gear for a tuxedo at the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London alongside football's biggest stars.

The 70th edition of the Ballon d’Or ceremony took place at the iconic London Palladium, marking a historic first for the prestigious awards to be held in London. This grand event, organized by France Football in partnership with UEFA, celebrated the exceptional talents from the 2025-26 football season.

His presence underscored the exciting crossover between combat sports and football, two realms that often boast fiercely loyal fans.

Paddy Pimblett swapped his typical fight-night attire for a sleek black tuxedo as he graced the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony in London. The Liverpool native made an appearance at one of football's most prestigious annual events on Monday, proudly representing mixed martial arts among a star-studded gathering.

Pimblett, known for his outspoken, vibrant personality and entertaining fighting style, showed up dressed for the occasion in a black suit and a classic bow tie. The UFC lightweight is also a passionate Liverpool supporter, making his presence at a major football event a natural fit.

According to Sports Illustrated, Pimblett was one of the standout personalities seen at the ceremony, which gathered football legends, entertainers, and various sports figures under one roof.

The ceremony celebrated the best of the sport, with Bayern Munich and England striker Harry Kane winning the men's Ballon d’Or. Kane finished ahead of Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal to claim the prestigious individual honor for the first time.

Spain's Alexia Putellas won the women's award, adding another milestone to her decorated career.

While Pimblett was not among the nominees, his appearance gave us a peek into the life of the UFC star away from the Octagon. The lightweight contender has built a massive following through his performances, personality, and growing profile beyond MMA.

As more combat sports athletes venture into mainstream entertainment and various sporting events, Pimblett’s appearance serves as yet another testament to the influence UFC personalities can wield outside their own arena.

For now, his visit to the Ballon d’Or was a red-carpet appearance rather than a fighting announcement, but it certainly offered fans a refreshing glimpse of the Liverpool fighter outside of the competitive scene.