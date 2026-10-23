The undefeated welterweight prospect has finished all five of his professional opponents ahead of his first Octagon appearance.

Despite having only five professional fights, Humphrey has already established a reputation as a finisher. The American prospect has recorded four knockout victories and one submission, with only one of his professional bouts extending beyond the opening round.

Humphrey earned his UFC contract with a first-round submission victory over Alexis Miranda on Dana White's Contender Series in August. The 26-year-old enters the Octagon with an undefeated 5-0 professional record and has finished every opponent he has faced, making him an intriguing addition to the welterweight division.

Ronald Humphrey is set to make his UFC debut against Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC 335 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas. MMA Junkie first reported the matchup, which has yet to be officially announced by the promotion.

His most recent appearance against Miranda showcased his finishing ability once again, as he secured a rear-naked choke in the first round to earn his UFC contract. Humphrey will now look to carry that momentum into the biggest opportunity of his career, although his limited experience at the professional level will be tested against a more seasoned opponent.

Nikolay Veretennikov looks to find consistency in UFC

Veretennikov, meanwhile, has been competing in the UFC since August 2024 but has struggled to build momentum. The welterweight veteran holds a 2-4 record inside the Octagon and will look to get back on track after suffering a first-round TKO loss to Khaos Williams in May.

Nevertheless, the 36-year-old has shown that he can be dangerous, notably stopping Niko Price in the first round of their February matchup. However, alternating results have prevented Veretennikov from establishing a consistent run in the promotion, making his upcoming fight an opportunity to improve his standing while testing an undefeated newcomer.

The matchup presents contrasting challenges for both fighters. Humphrey will attempt to prove that his impressive finishing record can translate to the UFC, while Veretennikov will rely on his greater experience to spoil the debut.

UFC 335 takes place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 and is headlined by a bout between Charles Oliveira and Diego Lopes for the BMF title.