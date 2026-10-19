The Brazilian says he was not emotionally ready to compete following the death of his close friend and training partner.

Oliveira revealed that he was originally scheduled to face Tsarukyan on the same date the Armenian eventually fought Mauricio Ruffy at UFC 331. However, less than two months before the scheduled event, Nascimento died after an apparent heart attack. Following his friend's death, Oliveira decided he could not compete under those circumstances.

Oliveira is now expected to put his BMF belt on the line against Diego Lopes at UFC 335 on Dec. 12 in Las Vegas. He reflected on how Nascimento's death affected him personally and professionally, explaining why he chose to prioritize his grieving process.

Charles Oliveira was supposed to fight Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 331 in September, but he eventually turned down the matchup. The former UFC lightweight champion was not in the right state of mind to compete following the death of Allan Nascimento , his longtime friend and teammate. The Brazilian explained that no amount of money or the opportunity to fight for a title would have changed his decision at the time.

"To be completely honest, the fight against Arman was supposed to happen on the same date as his fight against Ruffy," Oliveira told Ag Fight. "And I didn't accept the fight then. At the stage I'm at in my career today, I don't need to do what I did 10 years ago. 'Against that guy? I'm ready! Against this one? I'm ready!' I don't need that anymore. A fight tomorrow or six months from now has the same value to me. And that value is not small. It's significant."

The Brazilian emphasized that nothing would have convinced him to fight so soon after losing his close friend, even if the opportunity had involved a significant financial reward or a title.

"It could have been against anyone in the world, for a lot of money or a title," Oliveira said. "I simply wouldn't have fought. Friendship, respect, affection, family — nothing in the world would have made me forget what happened. Even if someone told me, 'This will make you a billionaire,' nothing would have made me fight. If the fight had been at the end of the year, in December, I would have fought anyone. But not when it was scheduled, so soon after what happened to Allan."

Charles Oliveira Draws Motivation From Allan Nascimento

Although Nascimento's death remains a source of pain for Oliveira and those around him, the Brazilian said his friend's memory has also become an important source of motivation as he prepares for his next fight. Oliveira described Nascimento as much more than a friend or training partner, saying he intends to carry his legacy with him every time he steps into the Octagon.

"Allan wasn't my brother or my friend," Oliveira said. "Allan was an angel God put in my life, someone who helped me through so many things. It's difficult to talk about it and walk into this gym. This pain will be eternal. There are so many overwhelming feelings and emotions. The strength we have today comes from something more. People say it's no longer just about me or my family. There's something else now. It's the weight of grief. This won't heal tomorrow. I cry, Diego (Lima) cries. It's hard. This carries a weight."

The Brazilian added that he intends to honor Nascimento's memory against Lopes, emphasizing that his motivation now goes beyond his own ambitions.

"Do you think I'm going to walk in there on Dec. 12 how? I'm hungry," Oliveira said. "I want to win. It's no longer for me, it's for him. It's for his legacy. It's no longer just about me or my family. Now there's something bigger, someone who will keep pushing me forward every time."

Oliveira will defend his BMF title against Lopes in the main event of UFC 335 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Brazilian captured the belt with a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway at UFC 326 in March.