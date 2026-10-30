Alexander Volkanovski has indicated that he would consider vacating his UFC featherweight championship if doing so gives him the opportunity to compete for the lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan.

Volkanovski's comments come as he continues exploring potential matchups at lightweight, with Justin Gaethje also featuring prominently in his plans. Rather than treating a move to lightweight as a temporary experiment, the former champion suggested that he could leave the featherweight championship behind to pursue the opportunity.

The Australian champion discussed the possibility during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, explaining that he would be willing to move away from the featherweight division if the UFC prefers to arrange a lightweight championship opportunity.

Alexander Volkanovski has indicated that he would consider vacating his UFC Featherweight Championship if doing so gives him the opportunity to compete for the lightweight title against Arman Tsarukyan .

Alexander Volkanovski Offers to Vacate Featherweight Title

Volkanovski made his position clear when discussing the possibility of facing Tsarukyan for the lightweight championship. The Australian believes Tsarukyan deserves an opportunity to compete for the title and expressed interest in being the opponent if Gaethje does not take that matchup.

Volkanovski stated that he would be willing to vacate the featherweight belt and fight Tsarukyan for the lightweight championship. His comments represent a significant potential change in direction for a fighter who has spent much of his career competing at featherweight.

Volkanovski has already established himself as one of the most accomplished featherweights in UFC history. However, the possibility of pursuing another championship opportunity appears to be an increasingly attractive option.

Importantly, his comments describe a willingness to consider vacating the title. They do not mean that he has officially relinquished the championship or that the UFC has approved the proposed matchup.

Why Volkanovski Is Interested in Fighting Arman Tsarukyan

Tsarukyan's position in the lightweight division is a major part of Volkanovski's interest. The Armenian contender has established himself as one of the division's leading fighters, with an impressive combination of wrestling, grappling, and striking.

Volkanovski acknowledged Tsarukyan's abilities but expressed confidence in his own ability to handle the challenger's wrestling. The Australian has faced several high-level grapplers throughout his career and believes he can prevent Tsarukyan from controlling him on the ground.

He also suggested that the matchup would be exciting because of Tsarukyan's striking ability. Volkanovski's willingness to face another elite lightweight demonstrates that he remains interested in challenging himself beyond the featherweight division.

Justin Gaethje Remains Part of Volkanovski's Plans

Although Tsarukyan has emerged as a potential opponent, Volkanovski's interest in lightweight is not limited to one matchup. The Australian has also expressed interest in fighting Justin Gaethje, who remains another attractive option for a major lightweight contest.

Volkanovski indicated that the Gaethje fight is still part of the discussion, but his enthusiasm for the Tsarukyan matchup has grown. The situation depends partly on Gaethje's plans and whether he decides to continue competing.

If Gaethje does not pursue the proposed fight, Volkanovski appears prepared to offer another solution by moving into the lightweight title picture himself. This approach could create an interesting situation for the UFC, which would need to consider the featherweight championship's future if Volkanovski officially decided to vacate it.

What Happens to the UFC Featherweight Division?

The biggest consequence of Volkanovski's proposal would be the potential opening of the featherweight title picture. If he eventually gives up the championship, the UFC would need to determine how to establish a new champion.

Several contenders could become relevant to that discussion, depending on their upcoming results and the promotion's matchmaking plans. However, no official vacancy has been announced, and Volkanovski has not confirmed that he is leaving the division permanently.

For now, his comments should be viewed as a proposal rather than a finalized career decision.

Could Volkanovski Become a Two-Division UFC Champion?

A fight against Tsarukyan for the lightweight championship would give Volkanovski another opportunity to pursue history. He previously challenged Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title, demonstrating his willingness to compete against elite opposition at 155 pounds.

A future title opportunity would therefore represent another attempt to establish himself in a second division. Whether the UFC ultimately approves the idea remains uncertain. Volkanovski has made his position clear: he is willing to vacate the featherweight championship if that's what it takes to pursue the lightweight title against Tsarukyan.