Dana White reveals why UFC superstars Islam Makhachev, Ilia Topuria, and Khamzat Chimaev are limited to one fight per year.

Dana White has given his two cents on why the promotion's biggest stars and champions fight mostly once a year.

White then spoke about why he thinks most UFC champions and top stars are happy with one outing a year.

The UFC CEO also requested his champions to stay active and fight at least twice a year, if not three times, to "back up the division."

White, during an interview with MMA Junkie, first disclosed that reigning welterweight titleholder Islam Makhachev had verbally agreed to fight top contender Carlos Prates in January. However, later the P4P king changed his mind, after which the matchmakers decided to book Prates vs. Morales for the interim belt.

Dana White on why Makhachev, Topuria, Chimaev Fight Once a Year

According to the UFC head honcho, when contenders turn into champions and start earning way more than what other fighters are making, it kills the hunger to compete more often, as fighting just once a year usually is enough to pay all bills and enjoy life. He said to MMA Junkie:

“I think it’s money. Once you get so much money. When guys are young and hungry, they want to fight a lot because they want to get paid. But once you start to get enough money, you don’t have to fight all the time. “And for him, to be fair to Islam, look at what he’s accomplished."

Check out Dana White's comments below (1:09):

Several UFC Champions Currently Injured

Most of the UFC's top stars & champions have been dealing with major injuries, which have forced them to remain on the sidelines.

Tom Aspinall, the now-former heavyweight titleholder, had to vacate the title due to ongoing issues with his right eye.

Current and two-time bantamweight titleholder Petr Yan underwent lower back surgery and took months to recover before meeting Merab Dvalishvili a third time at UFC 336.

Light heavyweight titleholder Carlos Ulberg tore his ACL the night he won the strap, and so far, there has been no news about his return.

Middleweight kingpin Sean Strickland is dealing with a shoulder injury and is also unhappy with his contract. "Tarzan" therefore has shown no real interest in returning to the octagon.

Lightweight titleholder Justin Gaethje, meanwhile, has a hand injury and has not yet decided if he will return to defend his title or vacate and retire.

Meanwhile, the promotion's biggest draw, Conor McGregor, who returned to the octagon after five years at UFC 329, tore his ACL and meniscus during the fight and had to undergo major surgery again.

Georgian-Spaniard star Ilia Topuria broke his nose, two orbital bones, and his foot during the Gaethje fight on June 14 and has been out of action since then.

Several other champs, former champions, and top stars are also unavailable for various reasons, making it increasingly difficult for matchmakers and contenders to arrange compelling fights and advance their careers.