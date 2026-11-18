Should there be stricter action against fouls in the UFC? Moreover, should there be a dedicated official responsible for catching those infractions?

A drastic change to the existing MMA ruleset, no doubt, but with fouls like eye pokes having potentially career-altering repercussions, as the cases of Tom Aspinall and Alan Belcher demonstrate, perhaps it's time to consider the possibility.

Moreover, should there be a dedicated official responsible for catching infractions that might escape the referee's attention inside the Octagon?

Eye pokes, groin strikes, back-of-the-head shots, and a plethora of other infractions, much like in any other combat sport, remain talking points in mixed martial arts. Fighters like Ciryl Gane have even gained notoriety for repeated transgressions across consecutive fights, raising an important question: should there be stricter action against fouls?

Let's take an objective look at whether the UFC could benefit from introducing a dedicated official to catch fouls. A proverbial fourth official, perhaps.

The Referee Sees the Fight Only From One Angle

While the referee is the one closest to the action unfolding inside the Octagon, even they can only see the fight from one angle.

The role of an official is more complicated than many might imagine. They have to be close enough to monitor the action, check for potential fouls and other infractions, and maintain the fairness and integrity of the contest. At the same time, they cannot be too close, as that could potentially disrupt the rhythm of the fighters.

That presents a problem. At times, depending on their positioning, officials could miss some of the action happening in the cage, including potential fouls. We've all seen instances where they have failed to recognize that a fighter has gone unconscious from a submission. It is not unreasonable to think the same can happen with fouls.

Fighters Are Getting Too Comfortable Getting Away With Fouls

It is undeniable that fighters are not as afraid of committing fouls as they perhaps should be. Take the case of Ciryl Gane. At UFC 334, Gane committed his second eye poke in three consecutive fights, and his third infraction if we count the suspected back-of-the-head shots against Alex Pereira.

Take fighters like Jon Jones, who has faced repeated warnings and few point deductions for eye pokes throughout his career. At UFC 172, Jones poked Glover Teixeira multiple times. While referee Dan Miragliotta spotted a few and issued warnings, no points were deducted. Teixeira later admitted that the eye pokes had made him hesitant to close the distance.

That brings us to another point. Even when fouls are recognized, the first instance often results in nothing more than a warning. However, fighters have repeatedly voiced concerns that a well-placed eye poke could alter the direction of a fight.

Earlier this week, in an interview with Submission Radio, MMA coach Mike Winkeljohn explained how a good eye poke could force fighters to make uncharacteristic changes to their game as they try to adjust to blurred vision.

What a Dedicated Official Could Bring to the Table

A dedicated official, for one, would have access to an eagle-eye view of the action. With modern broadcast operations offering multiple angles of the same fight, it would be easier for this official to accurately spot fouls.

Piggybacking on that thought, it is not just about whether a foul was committed. What happens if the referee misses it? Does the foul simply go unnoticed? Does the fighter still get penalized for it?

A dedicated official could inform the referee of the infraction between rounds, allowing the appropriate penalty to still be enforced. They could also assist the referee if there is uncertainty about how to handle a particular infraction.

Does the UFC Need a Dedicated Official to Catch Fouls?

It is undeniable that an official with access to multiple angles of the action would have an easier time spotting fouls, ensuring none go unnoticed. But the actual question is: are fouls going unnoticed the biggest problem the sport is facing? One could argue that it isn't. The bigger issue is the lack of stricter penalties.

In the same interview with Submission Radio, Mike Winkeljohn took issue with how referees handle fouls. He questioned what the point was of taking fighters through the rules and warning them about infractions in the locker room, only for those same officials to refrain from penalizing them when they commit those infractions inside the Octagon.

Check out Mike Winkeljohn's comments below (3:00):

What if a foul, accidental or otherwise, resulted in a point deduction? Fighters who instinctively keep their fingers extended might start keeping their hands closed. Kicks aimed at the midsection might actually start landing on the midsection rather than the cup.

While a dedicated official would be a welcome addition to the sport, stricter enforcement of the existing rules is the first milestone.