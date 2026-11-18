Cain Velasquez (pictured) hopes that Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili can rise above the incident and that something positive comes out of it.

Cain Velasquez says he can see both sides of the Abu Dhabi melee involving Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili, but hopes something positive comes out of it

Cain Velasquez, however, feels he can see both sides of the melee. Nevertheless, he hopes the fighters can rise above the incident and move forward.

For context, Usman and his crew attacked Dvalishvili and his 21-year-old wrestler friend, Saba Lazishvili, ahead of a RAF event in the region. With sheer numbers on their side, the Nurmagomedov crew overwhelmed the Georgians.

The attack on Merab Dvalishvili by Usman Nurmagomedov and his crew in Abu Dhabi has shaken the MMA world in recent days. The incident also had serious repercussions, with Usman and several members of his crew initially facing six-month prison sentences before Khabib Nurmagomedov reportedly brokered their release.

Cain Velasquez's Take on the Merab Dvalishvili-Usman Nurmagomedov Incident

Speaking to Ariel Helwani, former UFC heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez suggested that he could see both sides of the incident.

The attack on Merab Dvalishvili was reportedly a retaliatory response to 'The Machine' striking a friend of Umar Nurmagomedov during an RAF event in Georgia.

Velasquez shared his perspective on the melee, saying:

"It was just kind of a spark that ended up going down in flames. One gesture of Usman paying back Merab for whatever, and then it all kind of went to hell from there, this complete chaos. And I understand that. I can see both sides of it. Hopefully they can rise above what they're going through. This learning lesson."

Drawing from his own experience, Velasquez added:

"Hey, these things happen, man. This is life. People's feelings and pride get into it. I've been there as well. So I can't judge anyone... We are living life. We're gonna mess up. We're gonna fall on our faces. We're gonna look bad in front of a lot of people. That's what we're doing here. Hopefully, something positive can come from this."

Check out Cain Velasquez's take on the Merab Dvalishvili-Usman Nurmagomedov brawl below:

Usman Nurmagomedov and Associates Released From Prison

It looks like Cain Velasquez's wish might actually come true. Following the melee, the proverbial olive branch extended by Merab Dvalishvili has seemingly played a significant role in Usman Nurmagomedov's release from an Abu Dhabi prison.

Following his RAF Abu Dhabi win, 'The Machine' publicly urged the Abu Dhabi government to release Usman Nurmagomedov and his crew.

Nurmagomedov and seven of his associates were initially sentenced to six months in prison, alongside hefty fines and deportation orders. However, reports recently emerged that his cousin, legendary MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, had helped broker their release.

Now, an official statement from the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has confirmed that the prison sentences of the defendants have been replaced with fines of AED 150,000 each (approximately $40,800). The statement also clarified that the ruling took into consideration the reconciliation between the parties and an appeal by the victim for their release.