An Abu Dhabi court has dished out punishment for Usman Nurmagomedov and his teammates following their brawl against Merab Dvalishvili in a hotel.

A chaotic hotel lobby brawl in Abu Dhabi has turned into a massive legal headache for former PFL lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov and his friends.

Following Wednesday’s violent altercation at a Yas Island hotel, an Abu Dhabi court has reportedly sentenced Nurmagomedov and five members of his entourage to six months in prison, hit each of them with a hefty 300,000 AED fine (roughly $81,700) and ordered their deportation once those terms are completed. Even two bystanders who filmed and uploaded footage of the melee on social media were handed identical six-month jail sentences, 300,000 AED fines and deportation orders under the United Arab Emirates' strict cybercrime and privacy laws, with authorities confiscating their phones.

Meanwhile, former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili, who was ambushed by the group while conducting a media interview ahead of Saturday’s Real American Freestyle (RAF) wrestling event, has been released after paying a 50,000 AED fine and rejoined the promotion's team in Abu Dhabi.